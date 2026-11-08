Penn State Beats Washington After Second-Half Defensive Collapse

Penn State survived a late Washington comeback led by Demond Williams Jr. to secure a victory. This report card analyzes the Nittany Lions' performance at Husky Stadium.

Penn State defeated Washington in a game defined by stark contrasts between dominant early execution and a perilous second-half defensive lapse. The Nittany Lions overcame a strong comeback effort by the Huskies to protect their standing. This outcome highlights the volatility of college football even after strong starts.

Offensive Explosion in First Half

Quarterback Rocco Becht led an efficient offense that generated 28 points and 303 total yards before halftime. He connected with tight end Chase Sowell on two deep passes, including a 45-yard touchdown. Running back Carson Hansen also contributed significantly with powerful cutback runs that broke multiple tackles. The offensive line maintained precision despite left tackle Malachi Goodman playing through an injury. These early performances allowed Penn State to control the tempo and frustrate the Washington defense.

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Washington Resurgence in Second Half

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. orchestrated a dramatic shift in momentum after halftime. He completed 13 of 18 passes for two touchdowns and used his mobility to extend plays. The Huskies exploited Penn State positioning errors to score three explosive plays. Williams finished 9 of 12 in the third quarter, leading two scoring drives that narrowed the gap. His second two-point conversion throw was particularly notable for its difficulty and execution.

Defensive Struggles and Linebacker Response

Linebacker Tony Rojas emphasized the need for consistent 60-minute performance rather than relying on short bursts. The defense allowed Washington to find success after struggling with red zone stops earlier in the game. Washington coach Jedd Fisch believed his team could score again if they regained possession. The Nittany Lions had limited the Huskies to field goals in the first half but lost containment in the second. This learning experience underscored the importance of sustained focus.

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Special Teams and Coaching Decisions

Special teams played a secondary role but included notable moments like Punter Nathan Tiyce's pinning kick inside the five-yard line. Head Coach Matt Campbell opted for a fourth-and-long attempt instead of relying on Kicker Ryan Barker from beyond 50 yards. This decision reflected a calculated risk to maintain offensive momentum. Elijah Durr provided Washington with decent kickoff return yardage that helped sustain their drives. The return coverage unit did not perform at its highest level during the contest.

Final Series and Emotional Finish

Penn State executed a 14-play drive to run out the final 7 minutes and 40 seconds of the game. Carson Hansen's 36-yard run was the centerpiece of this sequence that preserved the victory. Coach Matt Campbell expressed frustration with officiating during the closing moments. He demanded a targeting call after Becht took a hit to the head and urged Sowell to avoid emotional penalties. The team managed to run out the clock despite the chaos. This victory prevents the loss from stinging as much as recent defeats against teams like Wisconsin.