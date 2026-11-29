Penn State overcomes a 23-3 deficit to defeat Maryland 27-26 on Ryan Barker's walk-off field goal. Full game recap, box score metrics, and postgame insight.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams runs with the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectexecuted a 24-point second-half surge to pull off a 27-26 victory.

Down 23-3 early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions mounted a dramatic comeback capped by kicker Ryan Barker’s 31-yard walk-off field goal with just two seconds remaining. The defeat marked Maryland’s 15th consecutive home loss to Penn State in College Park, extending a home drought against the Nittany Lions that dates back to 1961 and increasing Penn State's lead in the all-time series to 45-3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Maryland dominated the opening half, conservative game management, offensive stagnation, and critical penalties allowed Penn State to erase a 20-point deficit.led an efficient passing attack, throwing two first-half touchdown passes as the Terrapins built a 10-0 first-quarter lead and expanded the advantage to 23-3 by halftime. However, conservative game management surfaced before the break.