Penn Manor HS student found with vape containing marijuana in bathroom: police

A student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School.According to police, on November 4, a vape detectio

A student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School. According to police, on November 4, a vape detection alert came from the boys' bathroom at the school.

Police said the student surrendered a vaping device that allegedly contained marijuana. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day.

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Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81. A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year. A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation.