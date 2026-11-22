Temple's win over GW was extra special for Diane Richardson: her adopted daughter, Jonquel Jones, had her jersey retired that night. Also, Cindy Griffin became St. Joe's basketball's winningest coach.

It was a big week of milestones for Big 5 women’s basketball. The standings for one of the pods also is set ahead of the Women’s Big 5 Classic, which is just over two weeks away.

It started Saturday when Penn faced No. 23 North Carolina with 2,714 fans in attendance. That total set a program record, breaking the previous mark of 2,587, which was set against Duke in the 2015-16 season opener. On Sunday, the celebrations continued when St. Joseph’s came back to beat Drexel and give head coach Cindy Griffin her 445th win, making her the winningest coach in St. Joe’s basketball history, surpassing Phil Martelli’s 444 career wins with the men’s program.

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Temple closed out the week’s celebrations on Tuesday with a big road win over George Washington. It also happened to be the night WNBA champion and 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones, Owls coach Diane Richardson’s adopted daughter, had her number retired.

A post shared by New York Liberty Here is a roundup of everything else that happened in Big 5 women’s basketball this week: Big 5 standings Pod 1 has been set ahead of the Women’s Big 5 Classic on Dec. 6 at the Palestra. Penn handed St. Joe’s its first loss to clinch a spot in the title game. The Hawks and Dragons will be in the third- and fifth-place games, respectively.

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The standings for Pod 2 aren’t set; Villanova has yet to play two of its Big 5 matchups. Temple’s win over La Salle gives it an edge in the current standings before a home game vs. the Wildcats on Dec. 1. But before that, Villanova will host the Explorers on Tuesday.

Week in Review Saturday: Penn lost, 71-60 , to No. 23 North Carolina at home Sunday: St. Joe’s beat Drexel, 61-56 , at the Daskalakis Athletic Center; Villanova won, 67-56 , at Fairfield Tuesday: Temple beat George Washington, 83-73 , on the road Wednesday: Drexel beat visiting American, 63-45 ; Penn beat St. Joe’s, 65-58 , at the Palestra; Villanova beat Towson, 62-59 , at Finneran Pavilion What coaches are saying Amy Mallon on Drexel’s two narrow losses to Penn and St. Joe’s: “I think you’re seeing, any day you can compete and with any team in the city. I know we can.

” Diane Richardson on Jonquel Jones’ jersey retirement at GW: “Raising her for 18 years, knowing how hard she worked and pushing her, and she still worked and worked and worked and worked, so this was great for me to see her rewarded for all of that effort. People don’t know the behind the scenes of how hard she worked, and I think this recognizes that she has done that.

” Cindy Griffin on her 445th win: “We’re proud of that, proud of the players that we coached and the coaches that coached with me, and I just want to be where my feet are with these guys because we’re family. And I think that you’re able to do something that you love with people that you love, I think there’s no better job in the world.

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” Breakout stars Players around the Big 5 have stepped up this season, and some had breakout games this week. Here are some of the players who made an impact: Mariah Cross, Temple Freshman Mariah Cross broke out in Temple’s win over George Washington on Tuesday, with 16 points in her 28 minutes played. The 5-foot-7 guard sank four three-pointers and added five rebounds as the Owls won their third straight.

Molly Rullo, Drexel Sophomore Molly Rullo has averaged 13 points in five games and is shooting 50% from the field. The Cardinal O’Hara alumna currently is the team’s co-leader in scoring and field-goal percentage, after averaging 5.6 points last season while shooting 38.3%. She also leads the Dragons with 11 steals. Alexis Eberz, Villanova Freshman Alexis Eberz had her best game of the season against Towson on Wednesday.

The Archbishop Carroll graduate played 29 minutes and finished with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Coming up Saturday La Salle at American Sunday Penn at Maine Drexel at Loyola St. Joe’s at Penn State Temple vs. Georgetown Tuesday Villanova vs. La Salle Penn vs. Hofstra Temple vs. Ball State