Penn Badgley opens up about raising 13-month-old twins and his stepson Cassius on a podcast. The actor shares insights on fatherhood, family dynamics, and his role as a stepdad.

Penn Badgley recently shared intimate details about his life as a father and stepfather during a candid interview. The actor discussed the unique challenges and joys of raising a large family while balancing his career in Hollywood. He highlighted his role as a stepdad to Cassius and a father to his own children, including newborn twins.

Penn Badgley Shares Family Details

Penn Badgley revealed the current composition of his household on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the Modern Love podcast. He stated that he has twins who are 13 months old and are newly impacting their family life. In addition to the twins, he has two other boys, bringing his total to four children at home. He also noted that Domino Kirke has a 17-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship, making Penn a stepfather to him as well.

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The actor explained that he met Cassius when the boy was five years old. He emphasized that Cassius's biological father remains very much in his son's life. This ongoing relationship has been consistent since Penn first met the family. He acknowledged the complexity of integrating into an existing family dynamic while building his own.

Penn Badgley on Stepfatherhood

Penn Badgley described his relationship with his stepson as something that evolves with time and maturity. He admitted that his perspective on fatherhood changed significantly after raising his own child from birth. He noted that if he had known what it was like to raise a child from zero to five years old, his understanding of Cassius's background would be radically different. He recognized that he did not know what he did not know earlier in his journey.

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Badgley expressed that understanding fatherhood better is the most important aspect of his life. He connected this desire to his own lack of a strong relationship with his father. He stated that the mysteries of life become extremely potent and relevant when raising children. His comments reflected a deep personal commitment to being a present and understanding parent.

Parenting Identical Twins

Penn Badgley also discussed the experience of parenting his 13-month-old identical twins. He joked that parenting twins is an amazing experience for those who have not done it. He described the toddlers as funny and noted that their humor is similar to clowning. The children are currently miming, josticulating, and making sounds. However, they are not yet talking.

Badgley admitted that he sometimes confuses which twin is which in the dark during the middle of the night. He said this happens when he is in that zone of tiredness. He also mentioned that he might forget if he holds them both for a long time. Despite this, he insists that the children are so distinct that he can tell them apart easily in most situations.

Future of the Badgley Family

Badgley wondered if his twin sons would be able to trick people as they grow up. He noted that some identical twins use this ability to confuse their parents. He expressed curiosity about how his children will develop their individual identities. The actor seems excited about the future milestones his family will reach. He continues to navigate the complexities of modern fatherhood with honesty.

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The interview on the Modern Love podcast provided fans with a glimpse into Penn Badgley's personal life. His openness about the challenges of stepfatherhood and twin parenting resonated with many listeners. He remains grateful for his family of six and the lessons they teach him. His journey reflects the realities of blending families and raising children in the public eye.