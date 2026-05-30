Penis Cream Company Sues Brad Pitt Over Skincare Line Name

Penis cream company Beau D has filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt for renaming his new skincare line 'Beau Domaine.'

Penis cream company Beau D has filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt for renaming his new skincare line “Beau Domaine,” claiming that Pitt’s new name is too similar and infringes on their trademark.

Pitt, who owns a French winery, Château Miraval, launched a skincare company in 2022 in partnership with a French winemaking family with products based on wine and grapes. Their skincare line was originally called Le Domaine, but Pitt and his associates recently changed the name to Beau Domaine. This change, though, put them at odds with Malibu-based Beau D penis cream company.

Beau D said they tried to contact Pitt and crew several times to work out a solution, but were rebuffed. So, off to court they go, according toThe Malibu penis cream company, which sells its product for $56, says they want $75K in damages and want a court to bar Pitt from using the new Beau Domaine name.staffer — advertises his “crème pénis” as a product that will put “power in your package.

” Palas further alleges that his cream “will help to bring plumpness to that skin, inspire collagen production, and slow down the process of aging. ”Neither Pitt nor Beau Domaine have made a statement on the lawsuit.





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