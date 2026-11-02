Peninsula School District Proposes $800 Million Bond for High Schools and Stadium

Homeowners in the Peninsula School District face an $800 million bond proposal to replace aging high schools and build a new stadium, sparking debate over costs and community needs.

Residents of the Peninsula School District are facing a significant financial decision regarding infrastructure upgrades. The district's Capital Bond Planning Task Force has recommended an $800 million bond measure aimed at replacing two aging high schools and constructing new athletic facilities.

Bond Details and Tax Impact Analysis

The proposed capital improvement plan centers on the replacement of Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School, which the task force identified as being in the worst physical condition among district buildings. The comprehensive project also includes the construction of a new 5,000-seat stadium, a dedicated bus barn, two mid-size swimming pools, and performing arts centers integrated into the new school campuses.

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If voters approve the full funding amount, the district will issue a 20-year bond to cover the costs. This debt structure would result in a rise in the district's tax rate to $3.52 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For homeowners with a $500,000 home, this increase translates to approximately $67 more per month. Owners of properties valued at $950,000 would see their monthly costs rise by about $127.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Community Investment

Supporters of the bond argue that the investment is essential for maintaining the quality of life in the area. Gee Scott, a commentator associated with KIRO, expressed strong approval of the initiative. He emphasized that building facilities for Friday night games and graduation ceremonies represents a vital community asset. Scott noted that families in Gig Harbor, where median home prices exceed $800,000, are likely to welcome upgrades that enhance their children's educational environment.

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Ursula Reutin, co-host of the program discussing the issue, characterized Gig Harbor as an underrated gem. She suggested that the affluent nature of the community might make residents more receptive to spending on public amenities. Reutin compared the town to Bellevue, joking that locals keep living expenses high to limit population growth. She initially believed that the growing and wealthy demographic would support the financial burden required for these modernizations.

Opposition Arguments and Infrastructure Concerns

Critics have raised substantial questions regarding the necessity and scale of the proposed projects. Andrew Lanier, a producer at KIRO, challenged the justification for a 5,000-seat stadium. He pointed out that the current Roy Anderson Field, shared by both high schools, only seats 2,000 people. Lanier noted that the annual Fish Bowl rivalry game moved to Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma in 2024, which already accommodates 5,000 spectators.

Lanier argued that the current field does not fill up during regular home games or other events. He questioned whether districts can afford such large expenditures when they struggle to fund basic positions like counselors and school resource officers. He highlighted that bond issues often involve tens of millions of dollars that could potentially be directed toward staffing and operational needs rather than large-scale construction.

Local residents have also voiced concerns through social media interactions. A resident named Liz stated that the area already lacks sufficient infrastructure to support its current population. She warned that continued building without addressing existing strains could negatively impact quality of life. Another resident, Jen, aligned with Lanier's skepticism, while John pointed out that the district recently built three new schools. He argued that existing high schools already possess pools, making additional facilities redundant.

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Future Implications for District Growth

Despite the opposition, proponents maintain that the upgrades are necessary for a growing community. Gee Scott dismissed the notion that Gig Harbor is struggling, asserting that the area is not dying. He argued that communities everywhere are undergoing similar upgrades to meet modern standards. Scott suggested that residents who dislike the changes have limited alternatives within the immediate region.

The task force highlighted specific structural issues driving the need for replacement. These include leaking roofs, failing mechanical systems, and a shortage of classrooms and laboratories. The administration believes that addressing these deficiencies is critical for student safety and academic performance. The bond measure represents a long-term commitment to stabilizing the district's physical assets.

Voters will ultimately decide the fate of this massive financial undertaking. The outcome will determine whether the Peninsula School District can proceed with its ambitious renovation plans. The decision will also set a precedent for how affluent suburban districts balance fiscal responsibility with infrastructure development. All stakeholders await the final vote to see if the community supports the $800 million investment.