Richard Kramer, 41, is accused of kidnapping, elder abuse, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, violating a protective order and being in possession of a narcotic.

Trinity AudioA South San Francisco man pleaded not guilty this week to elder abuse and other alleged crimes against his family member, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Richard Kramer, 41, is accused of kidnapping, elder abuse, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, violating a protective order and being in possession of a narcotic. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 23, 2025, Kramer allegedly confronted the victim and dragged her into his car and drove off. The District Attorney’s Office alleges he drove around with her for nearly 2 hours, making threats to kill her in a murder-suicide.

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The allege victim texted a friend to call the police and officers located them and Kramer was arrested. Police allege he was found with methamphetamine on his person. Prosecutors said Kramer also has two other open felony elder abuse cases involving the same victim and had a no-contact order. Copyright © 2026 Bay City News, Inc. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.