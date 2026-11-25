The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Calgary Flames on November 25 as both teams seek to turn arouNd recent losing streaks. Pittsburgh looks to erect on competitive efforts against Nashville and Dallas,while Calgary faces pressure after three straight losses and the absence of Morgan Frost.

Season Context and Recent Performance

The Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to host the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, November 25, in a contest that carries significant weight for both franchises as they navigate a challenging mid-season stretch. The Penguins enter this matchup looking to break a recent slump that has seen them drop consecutive back-to-back games against Nashville and Dallas. Head Coach Dan Muse has acknowledged the disappointment of failing to secure victories despite competitive efforts, noting that while the team has shown progress in their approach and execution, the lack of wins remains a source of frustration for the squad. Captain Sidney Crosby has expressed encouragement regarding the team's performances during this difficult window, suggesting that the underlying work ethic and tactical adjustments are moving in the right direction even if the results have not yet materialized on the scoreboard.

Conversely, the Calgary Flames are dealing with their own struggles, having lost three consecutive games as they traverse an Eastern Conference swing. Their most recent defeat came in a narrow one-goal decision against Ottawa,highlighting a squad that is currently sitting at three wins and five losses in their last ten contests. The Flames have only managed to defeat teams outside the playoff picture during this stretch, including victories over Philadelphia,Los Angeles and San Jose, which underscores the inconsistency they have displayed against stronger opponents. This homestand represents a critical juncture for Pittsburgh, as a loss to a struggling Calgary squad could exacerbate concerns about the teams ability to sustain positive momentum and handle the pressures of a long season.

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Lineup Adjustments and Injury Updates

Both teams are managing various roster changes and injury concerns ahead of this pivotal meeting. For Calgary, the absence of center Morgan Frost is a significant blow, as he was removed from the previous game against Ottawa after sustaining a heavy hit and is expected to miss this contest. This creates a void in the middle of the ice, forcing the coaching staff to reshuffle their forward lines to address the depth issue at center. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has received a positive update regarding Evgeni Malkin,who returned to the ice in a contact jersey and participated in first-line work and top power play drills, indicating he may be ready to return to the lineup after missing recent games. On the other hand, Bryan Rust remains on track for his original six-week timeline, currently in his fourth week, meaning his availability for tonights game is unlikely. Kevin Bahl and Martin Poposil are too listed among the potential contributors or roster considerations for thier respective teams.

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Tactical Breakdown and Key Matchups

The tactical narrative of this game will likely be defined by Calgary's inability to generate offense at even strength. The Flames rank last in the NHL with a goals per game average of 2.44 and hold a dismal 38.5% actual expected goals percentage at five-on-five, suggesting they struggle to sustain posession and create high-quality chances without the aid of special teams. For Pittsburgh, the key to victory lies in maximizing five-on-five time while strictly avoiding penalties. The Penguins want to hold the game at even strength where they can leverage their skill to exploit Calgary's defensive deficiencies, as the Flames have historically relied on special teams to stay competitive in games they are otherwise losing. This dynamic places additional pressure on the Penguins to maintain defensive discipline and capitalize on their offensive zone moment, particularly with the Farabee-Coronato line serving as their most consistent scoring threat.

Historical Trends and Future Implications

Historical context adds another layer of intrigue to this contest, as the Penguins boast a strong record on Thanksgiving Eve at home, going 9-2-2 in such games over the last 21 years and 5-1-0 since 2019. Last year, Pittsburgh secured a 4-2 victory over Buffalo in this traditional slot, and the team will glance to continue that trend against a Flames squad that is currently in freefall. The outcome of this game will serve as a barometer for the rest of the season for both clubs. For Pittsburgh, a win wOuld validate the incremental progress noted by the coaching staff and provide a boost to confidence ahead of a demanding four-game,six-afternoon stretch that includes visits to Buffalo, a home game against Toronto and a matchup with Columbus. For Calgary, the game serves as a test of resilience as they continue to search for identity and scoring touch, with youthful talents like 2024 first-round pick Gridin stepping up as focal points in an offense that needs to find its footing. The season series will resume in February in Calgary, marking the final visit to the Saddledome before the Flames' relocation to a new arena, making every game in this matchup part of a larger narrative of transition and competition.