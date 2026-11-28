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Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ben Kindel, Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Kris Letang and Blake Letang also scored for the Penguins. Sergei Murashov made 20 saves for Pittsburgh, the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.

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Kindel, McGroarty and Koivunen became the first trio of Pittsburgh players age 23 or younger to record multiple goals in the same game since Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal and Letang accomplished the feat on March 6, 2010. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who were coming off a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers, their third in four games. Jiri Kulich and Josh Norris also scored.