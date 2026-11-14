Penélope Cruz Wary Of Marital Blowback Starring With Javier Bardem In ‘Bunker’

In an awards-season interview, Penélope Cruz says she guarded against marital blowback playing opposite her real-life husband Javier Bardem in ‘Bunker’

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’ Creators, Coach Made Sure Pic Following UCLA Women’s Basketball Team Shot From The Heart – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted ‘Mr. Scorsese’ Director Rebecca Miller Got Martin Scorsese To Open Up, Then Covid Gave Him Time – Contenders TV: Docs + UnscriptedContenders Film Los Angeles Underway With 15 Movies Ready For Their Awards-Season Closeups ‘Bunker’ Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Photos: Paul Dano, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Stephen Graham & More “We’ve worked together every five or six years – we don’t plan it like that, but I think in a way we both want to protect and we feel like if we would be working together too often, it would be tricky and risky,” Cruz explained during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film Los Angeles event Saturday at the DGA Theater.

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“But when Florian came to us, even before we read the script, we looked at each other and we knew none of us would want to say no … because we were huge fans and now even more after working with him. Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz Talk Playing Fictitious Arguing Couple In ‘Bunker’: “We Are Very Good At Creating Fiction & Reality” – Venice “There was no way we were going to say no. And we came into this adventure with him.

And even if it was challenging at times, for example, for the big fight scene, we did that during three days and it was terrifying to me because we had to go into places that were really, really uncomfortable,” Cruz added, referencing the couple’s crucial confrontation in the film.

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“Even if it’s not your real story, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “You know you are touching things that are delicate. And we always felt his protection and his guidance. And it was more the fear of the week before doing it than, actually, the process of doing that scene that I was obsessed with.

”She told Zeller, who joined her on the panel: “And then you made us enjoy doing that scene. You made us enjoy every single step of the process, but you know how terrified I was of that scene the week before I became a total nightmare. I know. ”‘Bunker’ Review: Penélope Cruz And Javier Bardem’s Marriage Is In Crisis In Florian Zeller’s Drama Of Isolation And Fears – Venice Film Festival “They are extraordinary actors as we know,” said Zeller.

“And it’s always such a joy for a filmmaker to have the opportunity to look at beautiful human beings and actors, but I have to say that I was also very interested to have them together onscreen, because as we know, you are in a couple in real life, and I thought it would be an extraordinary opportunity to explore something unique, something that has to do with the truth, with authenticity. “Not to say that this is their story — because it is not, obviously — but because they are great actors, they are digging into themselves to find the truth, to find authenticity.

”. At the time, Nicole Kimman and Tom Cruise, they were a real couple when they did this beautiful film with Kubrick,” Zeller explained.

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“And I remember that I mentioned this to and to Javier also when we first talked about the film, because I remember as a viewer, the excitement to be in a position when you do not know exactly what you’re invited to watch. Again, is it fiction? Is it the truth? Is it another version of the truth?

”‘Bunker’ Clip: Watch Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz In Florian Zeller’s Venice-Bound Psychological Thriller He added: “But I also remember Javier saying, ‘You should not mention this film too often because at the end of the shooting, they broke up. ’ And then I also realized that Kubrick soon died just after the shooting. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to mention this.

’, the destination of what we tried to do is really the reconciliation, how to feel the reconnection between two people who love them themselves and have been disconnected,” the filmmaker said. Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking For Spirited $20M+ U.S. Start