Penelope Cruz Reveals Why Family Stays in Madrid Away from US Fame

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem explain their choice to raise their children in Madrid rather than the US, prioritizing privacy and family roots.

Penelope Cruz has opened a rare window into her domestic life with husband Javier Bardem during a recent feature in Perfect magazine. The Spanish actress and her spouse have chosen to anchor their family in Madrid, Spain, prioritizing a grounded upbringing for their children over the glitz of Hollywood.

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, share two children, a son named Leo who is 15 years old, and a daughter named Luna who is 12 years old. While both stars achieved early fame in their native country, their rising careers in the United States led to years of residence in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and London.

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Madrid Roots Trump American Life Choices

Penelope Cruz explains that the couple made the decisive move back to Madrid in 2013 to ensure their children remained close to their deep Spanish heritage. She highlights that keeping their extended family and childhood friends nearby allows for a significantly more normal lifestyle compared to the United States.

The actress emphasizes that while celebrities must actively work to maintain privacy, shielding children from constant exposure is vital. She believes that Leo and Luna should have the freedom to decide their own career paths later in life without being prematurely exposed to the pressures of the entertainment industry.

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Bardem Declines Roles to Protect Family Time

Javier Bardem supports this family-first philosophy by turning down acting roles that would require him to be away from his family for more than two weeks at a time. Since the birth of their first child, the couple has maintained a strict schedule ensuring that at least one parent remains at home continuously.

Bardem, known for his role in the film No Country for Old Men, states that he does not demand luxurious trailers or suites in his contracts. Instead, his primary contractual stipulation revolves around maintaining proximity to his loved ones, a decision he describes as feeling blessed to have made alongside his wife.

Praising Penelope and Upcoming Bond Film Delay

Speaking to Variety, Javier Bardem praised his spouse as a beautiful and kind human being who interacts with grace towards her family and friends. He noted that after many years together, he has never witnessed any malice in her demeanor, and he still expresses awe when seeing her photographed for major publications.

Penelope Cruz won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, while Javier Bardem received the Best Supporting Actor award for the 2007 drama No Country for Old Men. Bardem previously portrayed the villain Raoul Silva in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall.

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James Bond Return Pushed to 2028 Spring Release

Fans expecting a new James Bond film must now wait until spring 2028, marking the longest gap in the franchise's 64-year history. This hiatus exceeds the six-year break between the 1989 film Licence to Kill and the 1995 film GoldenEye, driven by the need to recast the lead actor after Daniel Craig's exit.

The Broccoli family transferred creative control to Amazon MGM Studios in 2022 after 30 years of management. Director Denis Villeneuve and screenwriter Steven Knight are now developing the next installment, with production timelines suggesting a lengthy pre-production phase throughout the summer.

Industry sources indicate that the production mindset has shifted from urgency to careful quality control. If pre-production begins in January 2027, principal photography could run through the summer, with editing taking approximately nine months to a year to complete before the final release.