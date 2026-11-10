Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Marriage to Javier Bardem Ahead of Bunker Release

Penelope Cruz says she and Javier Bardem only work together once in a while, as the couple promote their psychological thriller Bunker in Elle magazine.

Penelope Cruz has spoken candidly about her marriage to Javier Bardem as the couple begin promoting their new psychological thriller Bunker. Cruz, 52, made the comments in the 2026 Women in Hollywood Portfolio issue of Elle magazine, where she explained why the pair rarely share the screen. The couple have been married for 16 years and are parents to two children.

The film is directed by Florian Zeller and also stars Patrick Schwarzenegger. Bunker was presented at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where the couple were pictured at the premiere of the thriller. Cruz and Bardem have now starred in nine films together, a partnership that has lasted since their early careers in Spain.

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Their Film Partnership Across Three Decades

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem first starred together in the 1992 Spanish film Jamón Jamón, which brought both actors widespread attention. They went on to work together in several more Spanish productions, including Pedro Almodóvar's Live Flesh.

Their first English-language film together came with Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008, which saw them headline the project. The couple later starred in Ridley Scott's 2013 thriller The Counselor, a film that the article describes as a critical and commercial disaster. They then made two more Spanish films before reuniting for Bunker.

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Cruz said she and Bardem have been friends for 33 years. She told Elle that the two of them have changed and grown together over that time, and that this shared history shows up in their work. She added that the pair can understand each other with a single look.

Balancing Family Life Between Madrid and Hollywood

Cruz and Bardem were both born and raised in Spain, but their Hollywood careers took them to Los Angeles, New York and London for years. In 2013, they decided to move back to Madrid so they could raise their children close to their Spanish roots.

In a recent interview with Perfect magazine, Cruz explained that raising their children in the Spanish capital is easier than in the United States. She said their families, along with childhood and teenage friends, are based there, which makes it simpler to live a normal life. She also acknowledged that the family has to make an effort to keep part of their life private.

Cruz said that the children, Leo, 15, and Luna, 13, can decide later what they want to do professionally. She added that the couple want their children to have freedom and not be exposed to public attention while they are young.

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Earlier this year, Javier Bardem, 57, said he turns down roles if they would keep him away from his family for more than two weeks. He said that since the birth of their first child, he and Penelope Cruz have made sure that at least one of them is at home at all times when they take acting jobs. Bardem also said he feels blessed to have had the chance to be in the same place and at the same time in life as his wife.

Bunker Plot, Awards Buzz and Next Steps

Bunker follows a London architect who is hired to build a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire. As the work draws him deeper into a world of extreme wealth, paranoia and fear, his wife begins to question their relationship. Cruz appears in the film as the wife of the architect.

Cruz is also gracing the cover of the latest Elle issue, wearing a tight white frock with a plunging neckline. She is considered one of the frontrunners for a Best Supporting Actress win at next year's Oscars, thanks to her roles in The Invite and the Spanish drama La Bola Negra.