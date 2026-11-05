Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Choose Madrid Over Hollywood for Family Life

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem discuss their decision to raise their children in Madrid, citing family support and privacy. The couple reveals how they balance Hollywood careers with private family life in Spain.

Penelope Cruz has offered a rare glimpse into her domestic routine with husband Javier Bardem during an exclusive interview with Perfect magazine. The Spanish actress, 52, revealed that the couple relocated to Madrid in 2013 to provide their children with a grounded upbringing close to their extended family.

Madrid Relocation for Family Stability

Cruz stated that raising their two children, son Leo who is 15 and daughter Luna who is 12, in the Spanish capital is significantly easier than living in the United States. She emphasized that having all family members and childhood friends in the same location allows the family to maintain a normal life away from the intense scrutiny of the entertainment industry.

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The couple spent years living in Los Angeles, New York, and London while their careers in Hollywood expanded. However, they prioritized returning to their Spanish roots to ensure their children could grow up with strong ties to their heritage and a supportive community network.

Javier Bardem Prioritizes Family Presence

Javier Bardem, 57, has made similar sacrifices to maintain family unity. The actor disclosed to Variety that he refuses any acting roles that would require him to be away from his family for more than two weeks. Since the birth of their first child, the couple has ensured that at least one parent remains at home continuously while the other works on film projects.

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Bardem explained that he does not require luxurious trailers or specific contractual perks. His primary condition is simply to remain close to his spouse and children. He described Cruz as a beautiful and kind human being with no hint of malice, expressing gratitude for their shared life.

Protecting Privacy for Their Children

Both actors stress the importance of shielding their children from public exposure during their formative years. Penelope Cruz noted that while they must work hard to keep their life private, it is essential for the children to have freedom and not be exposed to adult pressures while young.

Cruz added that their children should be allowed to decide for themselves later in life what career path they wish to pursue. By keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight, Bardem and Cruz hope to give their offspring the autonomy to make their own choices without external influence.

Context of Hollywood Career Trajectories

Despite their commitment to family, both Cruz and Bardem have achieved significant success in international cinema. Penelope Cruz won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008. Javier Bardem received the Best Supporting Actor award for No Country for Old Men in 2007.

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Bardem also gained global recognition for his role as the villain Raoul Silva in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall. The Bond franchise is currently undergoing a major transition after the Broccoli family handed creative control to Amazon MGM Studios in 2022. Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct the next installment, with Steven Knight writing the script.

Production timelines suggest the new Bond film will not be released until the spring of 2028. This marks the longest gap in the franchise's 64-year history, following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time To Die in 2021. The extended timeline allows the creative team to ensure the project is executed correctly rather than rushing to meet immediate deadlines.