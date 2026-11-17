Penelope Cruz and Florence Pugh headlined the ELLE Women in Hollywood gala at the Beverly Wilshire. See which other stars honored women in entertainment.

Penelope Cruz and Florence Pugh dominated the red carpet at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, bringing high-fashion elegance to the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday. The star-studded evening celebrated the profound achievements and cultural contributions of women within the entertainment industry. Cruz, aged 52, captured immediate attention in a striking red silk gown that accentuated her physique. Meanwhile, Pugh, 30, stood out in an elegant ice blue sleeveless dress that complemented her side-parted blonde hair and gold necklace.

Honorees and Industry Leaders Attend

The 2024 honorees included a diverse group of talent alongside Cruz and Pugh. Indestructible actress Inde Navarrette, veteran Julianne Moore, rising star Rosalind Eleazar, Elizabeth Debicki, Carrie Coon, and Samantha Morton shared the spotlight for their recent professional milestones. The annual gathering serves as a premier platform to recognize female excellence in film, television, and fashion. Previous years featured luminaries such as Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, Jessie Buckley, and Teyana Taylor, establishing a legacy of celebrating female empowerment.

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Red Carpet Fashion and Guest Arrivals

Comedian and actor Seth Rogen joined the festivities alongside Cruz, adding his unique charm to the evening arrivals. Madison Beer, 27, added glamour with a sparkling metallic silver dress and matching heels that caught the light. Elizabeth Debicki appeared angelic in a white gown featuring a plunging neckline, paired with a distinctive feather purse. Model Elsa Hosk also turned heads in a glamorous peach gown complemented by a feather shawl, showcasing the high-fashion standard of the event.

Notable Style Choices Among Attendees

Julianne Moore opted for sophistication in a chic long white coat layered over a black dress, accessorized with a chunky silver necklace. Indie Film star Inde Navarrette rocked a pinstripe white suit with a blue tie while mingling with Bryce Dallas Howard. Ashley Benson looked sharp in a black tuxedo-style dress, while Victoria Justice drew eyes in a sheer white corset-style gothic gown. Designer Rachel Zoe slipped into a black dress with side cut-outs, letting her long blonde curls cascade down her back.

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Diverse Wardrobe and Networking Highlights

Other notable fashion statements included Alexander Skarsgard in a plum silk shirt and pants with a brown blazer. Jackie Tohn looked incredible in a vibrant red dress, while Molly Sims shimmered in metallic black. Stassi Schroeder arrived in a cream floral gown with pointed-toe white heels. H.E.R. wore a low-cut metallic dress with clear heels, and Lilah Pate appeared in a delicate champagne gown. Jeannie Mai showcased trendy styles, while Brianne Howey stayed cozy in a sweater and metallic skirt.

Evening Celebrates Female Achievement

The event at the Beverly Wilshire highlighted the ongoing influence of women in Hollywood. With attendees like Carie Coon in velvet black and Alexander Skarsgard in unique attire, the night was a visual feast. The gathering reinforced the importance of recognizing female talent across all facets of media. This year's honorees joined a prestigious lineage of industry leaders recognized for their impact.