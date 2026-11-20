Pending home sales plunged 16.7 percent to a 23-year low. High mortgage rates and inflation stifle buyer confidence while inventory gluts impact regional markets.

Pending home sales in the United States plummeted to their lowest level since 2001 last month, signaling a severe contraction in buyer confidence across the housing market. The Pending Home Sales Index fell 16.7 percent year-over-year to reach 63.0, marking a historic low for the metric tracked by the National Association of Realtors. This steep decline underscores the intense pressure facing American consumers as borrowing costs remain elevated and economic uncertainty persists.

Mortgage Rate Surge Drives Historic Decline

The primary catalyst for this dramatic drop is the sharp increase in mortgage rates, which hovered between 7.24 percent and 7.40 percent in October. This represents the first time since 2023 that average rates have remained consistently above the 7 percent threshold. Realtor.com Senior Economist Hannah Jones noted that rates climbed nearly 75 basis points from late August to mid-October, adding approximately $200 to the monthly payment for a typical mortgage on a median-priced home. This sudden cost increase has proven difficult for already strained buyers to absorb, causing a rapid withdrawal of interest from the market.

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Regional Disparities and Market Gluts

All four major U.S. regions experienced year-over-year and month-over-month declines, though the South and West endured the steepest losses. Pending sales in the West fell 20.3 percent from October 2025 and dropped 6.9 percent month-over-month, while the South saw an 18.7 percent year-over-year decline and a 6.3 percent monthly drop. In contrast, the Midwest and Northeast showed relative resilience, with the Northeast reporting the smallest decline at 11.1 percent. Jones attributed this divergence to inventory conditions, noting that the South and West added significant new stock since the pandemic, creating a glut that forced sellers to lower prices amid weaker demand.

NAR Predicts Lowest Annual Sales Since 1990s

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun described the two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts as a clear indicator of sluggish fourth-quarter closings. He warned that annual existing home sales could reach their lowest levels since the mid-1990s. Yun expressed puzzlement that sales have fallen to levels last seen three decades ago, even as the U.S. population has grown by roughly 75 million people. He suggested this contradiction implies either substantial hidden demand or that the dream of homeownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for average Americans.

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Inflation Data Threatens Further Rate Hikes

While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage briefly dipped into the low 7 percent range, experts warn this improvement may not last due to persistent inflationary pressures. Recent data revealed headline inflation rose 0.4 percent month-over-month, exceeding forecasts, while core inflation increased 0.3 percent. These figures have led markets to anticipate a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones emphasized that until inflation cools sufficiently, mortgage rates are likely to rise again, further prolonging affordability challenges and keeping contract signings subdued.

Transaction Volume Hits 16-Year Low

The standoff between sellers expecting higher prices and buyers unwilling to pay inflated costs has pushed transaction volume to its lowest level in 16 years. Freddie Mac data showed the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage standing at 7.28 percent for the week ending November 19, up from 7.11 percent the previous week. Jones highlighted that typical mortgage holders would face an $1,100 monthly payment increase for a median-priced home today. Although sellers have shown some flexibility through price cuts, buyer enthusiasm remains low, leaving a significant gap that continues to stall market activity despite favorable conditions for those with sufficient purchasing power.