Pence Calls for Scrapping of $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticized the $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, arguing that it could potentially compensate individuals who assaulted officers officers or vandalized the Capitol during the January 6 attack. Pence described the fund as 'deeply offensive' and urged the administration to scrap it. He suggested that the Department of Justice already has the authority to address legitimAte claims without maintaining a separate compensation fund.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticized the $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund , arguing that it could potentially compensate individuals who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol during the January 6 attack.

Pence described the fund as 'deeply offensive' and urged the administration to scrap it. He suggested that the Department of Justice already has the authority to address legitimate claims witHout maintaining a separate compensation fund. Pence has been a vocal critic of efforts to downplay the violence of January 6, as he was presiding over the certification of the 2020 presidential election when rioters breached the building.

He has consistently defended law enforcement officers and advocated for accountability for those who committed acts of violence during the attack





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Mike Pence January 6 Attack Anti-Weaponization Fund Capitol Attack Department Of Justice

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