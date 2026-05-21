PEN America's annual literary gala turns literature into a form of luxury, turning writers and readers into its glowing stars.

At PEN America's annual Literary Gala, hosted by 'The Mindy Project' actor B.J. Novak, the evening's theme was to highlight the power and glamour of literature. Novak emphasized the emotional expansion that literature can bring, arguing that reading and writing aren't mere hobbies but forms of luxury.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: A view of the venue during the 2026 PEN America Spring Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

There is a private thrill in finding oneself inside a book. Not in a dramatic way, necessarily. Sometimes it is a sentence that understands you before you have understood yourself. Sometimes it is a character so flawed, funny, ashamed, hungry, or hopeful that you feel less alone for having met them.

Reading can do that. It can make the world feel suddenly larger, while making one’s own inner life feel less strange. Not the obvious kind. Not merely chandeliers, gowns, velvet ropes, champagne towers, or forbidden caviar slipped into a room for effect.

The deeper glamour is arguably intellectual. It is emotional expansion. It is the charged intimacy of language doing what luxury so often promises, yet rarely accomplishes: changing how one feels inside one’s own skin





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PEN America Literary Gala LITERATURE Glamour Luxury Novak PERFORMERS ARTS And ENTERTAINMENT

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