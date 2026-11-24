Alaska Senator-elect Mary Peltola concussed in October Anchorage crash; driver charged with DUI, felony assault.

The driver accused of rear-ending Mary Peltola's vehicle last month, leaving the senator-elect with a concussion, has been charged with three felony counts of assault and one of drunken driving after a blood test showed her alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit, according to court records.

Melanie Ann Ornelas, 35, faces three counts of third-degree assault, a class C felony, and one count of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor, according to charging documents filed Friday in Anchorage District Court. Anchorage police said Monday that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. A state crime lab test found Ornelas' blood alcohol content was 0.304 percent, according to the documents. Alaska's legal limit is 0.08 percent.

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The October 24 crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at O'Malley Road and Lake Otis Parkway, as Peltola, a Democrat who went on to win Alaska's U.S. Senate race, was on her way to the Alaska Federation of Natives' annual banquet in the final days of the campaign. Police said Ornelas' 2021 Jeep Cherokee slammed into the back of a 2021 Dodge Ram stopped at the light, pushing it into a third vehicle.

The Ram was driven by Conrad Kaspner and carried Peltola and two juveniles. Peltola's campaign had described the family's injuries as minor at the time. The charging documents give a fuller account: Peltola suffered a concussion, a large bump along her hairline, and pain in her neck and lower back. Kaspner had whiplash, back pain and a cut to his right shin.

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The driver of the third car declined to go to the hospital but reported neck pain and bruising. Officers at the scene noticed a faint smell of alcohol on Ornelas and saw her swaying as she tried to stand, according to the documents. Asked how much she'd had to drink, she said "not a lot," and later told officers she hadn't had anything to drink that day, authorities said. Ornelas was taken to Providence hospital complaining of back pain.

Police got a search warrant and drew her blood at 9:28 p.m., about 2 1/2 hours after the crash. The lab returned its results November 16. Ornelas has no criminal convictions in Alaska, according to the filing, signed by Assistant District Attorney Alexander Hyatt. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Anna Commander and Edward T. Cummins's vehicle last month, leaving the senator-elect with a concussion, has been charged with three felony counts of assault and one of drunken driving after a blood test showed her alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit, according to court records.

Melanie Ann Ornelas, 35, faces three counts of third-degree assault, a class C felony, and one count of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor, according to charging documents filed Friday in Anchorage District Court. Anchorage police said Monday that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.lab test found Ornelas' blood alcohol content was 0.304 percent, according to the documents. Alaska's legal limit is 0.08 percent.

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The October 24 crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at O'Malley Road and Lake Otis Parkway, as Peltola, a Democrat who went on to win Alaska's U.S. Senate race, was on her way to the Alaska Federation of Natives' annual banquet in the final days of the campaign. Police said Ornelas' 2021 Jeep Cherokee slammed into the back of a 2021 Dodge Ram stopped at the light, pushing it into a third vehicle.

The Ram was driven by Conrad Kaspner and carried Peltola and two juveniles. Peltola's campaign had described the family's injuries as minor at the time. The charging documents give a fuller account: Peltola suffered a concussion, a large bump along her hairline, and pain in her neck and lower back. Kaspner had whiplash, back pain and a cut to his right shin.

The driver of the third car declined to go to the hospital but reported neck pain and bruising. Officers at the scene noticed a faint smell of alcohol on Ornelas and saw her swaying as she tried to stand, according to the documents. Asked how much she'd had to drink, she said"not a lot," and later told officers she hadn't had anything to drink that day, authorities said. Ornelas was taken to Providence hospital complaining of back pain.

Police got a search warrant and drew her blood at 9:28 p.m., about 2 1/2 hours after the crash. The lab returned its results November 16.