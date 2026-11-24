Sen.-elect Mary Peltola chose Raina Thiele as her chief of staff.

U.S. Sen. -elect Mary Peltola said Monday that Raina Thiele , an Alaskan who worked for two presidential administrations, will serve as her new chief of staff.

Peltola, a Democrat, defeated two-term Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in this month’s election. She won after a bruising campaign that saw her part ways with staffers who had worked for her congressional office and multiple campaigns, including Anton McParland, who oversaw her staff during her one full term in the U.S. House.

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In picking Thiele to lead her office moving forward, Peltola signaled her ability to build a team that brings both experience and Alaska credentials, despite allegations that surfaced in a September New York Times article about hostile treatment of former staffers. Peltola has disputed the report. Thiele, 43, joined Peltola’s Senate campaign earlier this year after working for four years as a senior adviser at the Interior Department under the administration of former President Joe Biden, focusing on Alaska-related issues.

Thiele previously worked for former President Barack Obama between 2009 and 2016, including in the Office of Management and Budget and as associate director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. In a statement, Peltola said that Thiele “has dedicated her career to ensuring Alaska voices are heard in the halls of power. ” “Raina brings extensive policy experience from her time working in two different presidential administrations,” Peltola said.

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“As we build an office equipped to address the unique needs of Alaska, I’m confident that Raina will help us hit the ground running on day one. ” More than a decade ago, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski described Thiele as Alaska’s “secret agent” in the White House. Thiele said Monday that she is “honored to have this opportunity to continue serving my home state in a new capacity.

” “Senator-elect Peltola has always put Alaska first, and I look forward to helping her build a Senate office that reflects that commitment and delivers for Alaskans across the state,” Thiele said in a statement. Thiele was born and raised in Alaska and graduated from Houston High School in the Mat-Su. She is Dena’ina Athabascan, Yup’ik and German. Her family hails from Pedro Bay Village on Lake Iliamna and Alexander Creek near Mount Susitna.

She is a graduate of Yale College and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.