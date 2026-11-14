Peltola grows lead in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race after thousands more ballots are counted

The Democrat is on track to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan as ballot counting continues.

Democrat Mary Peltola substantially grew her lead in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, as she remained on track to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

The Alaska Division of Elections counted more than 20,000 ballots Friday, bringing the total number of tallied ballots to over 279,000. Peltola had 49.8% of first-choice votes counted as of Friday. Sullivan, the incumbent, had 46.1%. The Division of Elections is set to continue counting ballots through Wednesday, the last day to accept absentee ballots mailed from overseas.

Also read JKT tops 50% in Alaska governor’s race as Peltola extends Senate lead

Absentee voters have so far tended to favor Peltola over Sullivan, contributing to a growing lead as ballots are counted. If Peltola crosses the 50% threshold in first-choice votes, she would win the race without a ranked choice tabulation.

If she remains below that threshold, the winner will be determined by tabulation, taking into account the second-choice votes of two other candidates who appeared on Alaska’s U.S. Senate ballot: Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, who has 1.6% of first-choice votes, and perennial Republican candidate Gerald Heikes, who has 2.1%. However, preliminary data on the second-choice preferences of down-ballot candidates indicates that Peltola is likely to win, even if the race is determined by tabulation.

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In Alaska’s lone U.S. House race, meanwhile, Republican incumbent Rep. Nick Begich is ahead with 47.8% of first-choice votes. Independent challenger Bill Hill has been narrowing the gap, with 41.7% of first-choice votes counted as of Friday. Democratic candidate Eric Hafner, a felon incarcerated in a New York prison who has never been to Alaska, had 7.7%.

Libertarian Jim McDermott had 2.6%. Ballot data indicates that Begich is on track to defeat Hill in a ranked choice tabulation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.