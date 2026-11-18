Democratic candidate Mary Peltola defeats incumbent Republican Senator Lisa Sullivan, flipping the ninth GOP Senate seat following the decoy Dan controversy.

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President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would face unprecedented retaliation if it were to carry out an attack on Washington, D.C. Former Trump Ambassador Sam Brownback is urging Washington to reverse a decades-old trade decision and strip China of its permanent normal trade relations status, arguing the United States must rethink its economic relationship with Beijing as President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Seat, Defeats Republican Dan Sullivan

, a country that seeks our demise and doesn't grant human rights, and remove that," Brownback told Fox News Digital in an interview. Trump is traveling to China this week for his third meeting of the year with Xi, with the two leaders scheduled to hold talks Thursday in Shenzhen before joining Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting, amid ongoing trade tensions and concerns over American dependence on Chinese supplies.

Brownback, who served as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom during Trump's first administration, pointed to Washington's decision more than two decades ago to establish permanent normal trade relations with China. President Bill Clinton signed legislation authorizing permanent normal trade relations with China in 2000, and President George W. Bush formally granted the trade status in December 2001, following China's accession to the World Trade Organization.

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Revoking China's permanent normal trade relations status would generally subject Chinese imports to higher tariffs, rather than automatically ending trade between the two countries. Brownback said that reducing those dependencies and restructuring trade relations would require years rather than an immediate break with Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven on May 14, 2026, in Beijing, China.

Brownback argued that the United States should now consider reversing that decision through an orderly process that would pressure Beijing to respect human rights and religious freedom. He suggested reaching a"Helsinki Accords 2.0" deal, modeled on a landmark 1975 Cold War agreement that incorporated human rights into broader discussions between the United States, its European allies and the Soviet Union.

The agreement, Brownback said, would allow Washington to negotiate with Beijing over trade and religious freedom while warning that continued abuses could jeopardize normal trade relations.

"Either you grant human rights and religious freedom to your own people, or we're pulling back normal trade relations," Brownback said. China's first lady Peng Liyuan, China's President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose on the North Portico steps of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, D.C. , on Sept. 24, 2026.

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President Xi is on a state visit to the United States from Sept. 23 to 25.directly with Xi, arguing that Beijing's treatment of Christians and other religious groups should become a central part of future negotiations. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated in 2022 that 100,000 Uyghurs and other ethnic minority former detainees in China may have been working under forced-labor conditions following detention in re-education camps.

"We can't trade with you if you're going to continue to operate the way you are, particularly towards people of faith, towards Christians," Brownback said. "I think a successful trip is a continuation of the current situation right now, just stabilizing the relationship, not having it deteriorate further until we get in a better position on dealing with things like rare earth minerals and pharmaceutical supplies," Brownback said.

Sam Brownback urges reversing normal trade relations with China, citing human rights abuses and a long-term threat, as President Trump meets Xi Jinping. He also argued that religious freedom represents a strategic vulnerability for China's communist leadership, which he said views independent religious institutions as a threat to its authority.

"They now have a bigger navy than we do, but they fear religious freedom more than they do our aircraft carriers or our missiles," Brownback said.