Peltola flipped the seat out of Republican control and became the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate since 2015.

In her first interview with the Anchorage Daily News as senator-elect, Democrat Mary Peltola re-committed to working to bring down costs for Alaskans and called for more bipartisanship in Congress.

Peltola defeated Republican two-term incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan with a majority of votes in Alaska’s competitive race, flipping the seat and becoming the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate since 2015. Peltola will also be the first Alaska Native person to serve in the chamber, and one of the first two Indigenous women in the Senate.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska, beating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan

When she was elected to the U.S. House in 2022, she became the first Alaska Native woman to serve in that chamber, as well. Her tenure was short-lived — she lost reelection in 2024, a year in which President Donald Trump carried Alaska by double digits — but she is now preparing to again represent Alaska in Washington, D.C. , this time for a six-year term.

The former lawmaker from Bethel called her victory in the Senate race — the most expensive in Alaska’s history — “the honor of a lifetime. ” She said her election is meaningful not just for Alaska Native people, but for all Alaskans who saw themselves reflected in her campaign.

“When I look at where the votes came from, this was an all-Alaska race, and the support came from every corner and every ethnic group and every socioeconomic status. The diversity in this campaign has made me so proud,” said Peltola. Peltola had deep support among voters who are younger, nonwhite and women. But the state appeared to shift to the left across the board relative to 2024, when she narrowly lost her U.S. House bid.

“I just feel like it’s exciting for all of us across the state who come from both an Indigenous background and a non-Indigenous background. One of the things that I often think of myself is that I’m double — I come from a double culture, and most of us across Alaska are from double-culture homes,” Peltola said in a phone interview less than 24 hours after The Associated Press called the race in her favor.

“There’s so many Alaskans who have not really felt like they were part of the effort for a long time, and it just feels wonderful to be a candidate who is really working hard to make sure that I’m representing everyone — of every background, of every ethnicity and religion,” she said. On her decision to run for Senate Peltola entered the Senate race in January, after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

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, recruited her as part of Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the Senate. Prior to entering the race, Peltola also considered running for governor. Peltola said Wednesday that she is “very, very thankful” that she decided to run for the Senate seat.

“Half of our economy is federal spending. So much of the work that everyday Alaskans do is contingent on a high-functioning federal government. Sixty percent of our land is federal land. Our very small congressional delegation of three people — it is so important that we’re all working together and pulling in the same direction and listening to all Alaskans from every part of the state,” she said.

Peltola also said she is pleased with the result in the governor’s race.

“I’m very happy and excited about Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins serving as our next governor,” she said about the 37-year-old elected to succeed Gov. Mike Dunleavy .

“He brings a very youthful, optimistic, hopeful energy to the state, and a very impressive degree of experience. ” On bipartisanship Peltola said that one of the hallmarks of her campaign was “just how many people from both parties, from all political denominations, have really leaned into this: Alaskans have made it clear that I am not being sent to D.C. to be a partisan.

” Peltola will be the 56th member of the Democratic majority, but she said Alaska’s other U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski — a Republican who will serve in the minority — is her most important ally in the chamber.

“We have always worked together since we were freshmen in the state Legislature in 1999,” said Peltola. “She spends most of her time listening, I try to spend most of my time listening, and she is very strategic about the decisions that she makes. ” “I expect that Lisa Murkowski and I will be working hand-in-hand together,” Peltola said.

Murkowski endorsed Peltola when she ran for the House in 2022 and again in 2024 , but endorsed Sullivan in this year’s Senate race. In an interview with Alaska Public Media on Tuesday — prior to the election being called for Peltola — Murkowski said that she worked well with Sullivan, but also worked well with Peltola in the House.

“If she is certified and elected, I will look forward to working with her just as I did before and build that relationship,” Murkowski said. “This is not about personalities — this is about making sure that Alaska’s needs are met in the Congress. ” Peltola said that being the only member of Alaska’s small delegation serving in a majority will be “a tremendous advantage” for advancing the state’s priorities.

It will also be the first time Peltola will begin a full term as a member of a majority, having served in the minority both in the U.S. House and during her decade in the state Legislature. In a polarized Congress, she said, being in the majority will be particularly important.

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“We are in a highly, highly partisan atmosphere,” she said. “Alaska has so much to teach the rest of the nation in terms of building coalitions that put aside partisanship and really look at the challenges and the opportunities that we have, and working together in a productive way.

” The Alaska Legislature, which is governed by bipartisan majorities , “has done an amazing job in the last few organizations of coalition-building with people who want to get things done and move our state forward,” Peltola said.

“Those who want to engage in partisan rhetoric and stagnate while we’re just engaged in partisan mudslinging — those folks have been sidelined, and I would love to see that happen on a federal level. ” On the future Senate majority leader One of the first steps for Senate Democrats after retaking control of the chamber is to elect a new majority leader. A few Senate members have endorsed Schumer while others have indicated they would support another candidate .

Peltola said that she would “support the leader who is most beneficial to Alaska and Alaska’s priorities,” but declined to name anyone specific.

“My focus is on making sure that Alaska gets as much support for our priorities as we possibly can,” Peltola said. “I have not been a party to all of those discussions. I have been patiently waiting for our votes in Alaska to be counted and the race to be called before I put the cart before the horse.

” Peltola said she would attend new member orientation after the Thanksgiving holiday, when additional conversations on caucus leadership will likely take place.

“Of the individuals who have put their names forward to be the caucus leader, I will support whichever one can ensure that Alaska’s priorities will be not only heard and considered but acted upon,” she said. On the affordability agenda Peltola focused much of her Senate campaign on affordability challenges facing Alaskans, including the high cost of energy in both rural and urban Alaska.

“That is the one resounding concern and priority above all others that has come from every corner of the state,” said Peltola, who traveled extensively to rural villages in the final weeks of the campaign. Peltola listed several actions and policies she would look to advance in the Senate: ending the war in Iran; reining in corporate profits; expanding the child tax credit; exempting households making up to $92,000 from income taxes; and fully funding essential air service, a program that subsidizes travel and goods for rural communities.

“Congress needs to get serious about making sure that we are not being taken advantage of,” Peltola said. On Dan J. Sullivan Just days before the election, The New York Times published a story about the involvement of Democratic operatives and members of Peltola’s campaign in recruiting a candidate to the Senate race whose name is nearly identical to that of the Republican incumbent. Peltola has denied involvement.

“All of this has been nothing but an unfortunate distraction during this campaign,” Peltola said Wednesday. Though news of the two Sullivans dominated national coverage of the race, it appeared to have little impact on Alaskans. Peltola’s vote total is greater than that of both the Sullivans combined. Still, the U.S. Justice Department — which has sought to delay the certification of Alaska’s results over concerns about voter confusion — has not indicated it plans to drop its efforts.

“My hope is that we, as governing people, can put the nonsense aside and really get to work for Alaskans,” Peltola said. “I don’t think anybody is interested in looking in the rearview mirror. We are all interested in looking up, out and over the dashboard and onto the horizon. ”