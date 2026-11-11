Peltola leads by about 4,250 first-choice votes.

Democrat Mary Peltola late Tuesday continued to grow her lead over Republican U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska’s Senate race, after the state Division of Elections released its latest batch of preliminary election results .

Tens of thousands of early and absentee ballots have yet to be counted after the Nov. 3 election, and a winner may not be known until Nov. 18. The election results are expected to be certified on Nov. 25. The new tally on Tuesday provides the biggest update to the race in several days, but the contest remains tight. The total ballot count now exceeds 245,000, about 25,000 more than the previous update Monday.

Also read Peltola expands lead over Sullivan to 2,517 votes in Alaska Senate race

With the new numbers, Peltola, a former U.S. representative, leads Sullivan, a two-term Republican incumbent, by 4,250 first-choice votes, reflecting an additional 1,700 votes over Monday’s gap. Peltola has received 118,926 first-choice votes, or 49% of the vote, the latest results show. Sullivan received 114,676 votes, or 47.2% of the vote.

The Alaska contest may be one of the last congressional races decided in the U.S., after a GOP implosion in the Nov. 3 elections nationally that allowed Democrats to regain control of both the U.S. House and Senate by large margins amid voter anger over the policies of Republican President Donald Trump, including the costly Iran war. Both the Peltola campaign and Sullivan campaign have released statements describing what they say is their path to victory, based on cast vote record data released by the Alaska Division of Elections reflecting ballot information available in last week’s tallies.

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Peltola had also added to her lead after a small batch of results was released Monday. The remaining candidates on the ballot are Gerald Heikes, a Republican perennial candidate from Palmer, who is running in third with 5,318 first-choice votes, or 2.2% of the vote. The namesake challenger to the senator, Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, is running in fourth with 4,027 votes, or 1.7%.

Despite the small numbers for the Petersburg Sullivan and Heikes, ballots from their supporters could help decide the winner of the race under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, assuming neither Peltola or Sullivan has more than 50% of the vote by Nov. 18, when the last ballots are scheduled to be counted. In that case, the namesake challenger and Heikes could both be eliminated and the ballots favoring them would be redistributed to their supporters’ next-ranked candidates, helping decide Peltola or the incumbent Sullivan as the winner.

Under ranked choice tabulation in races with more than two candidates, if no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, then the candidate who received the fewest votes is eliminated. Their supporters’ votes are then redistributed to those voters’ second choices. The process continues until one of the candidates has received more than 50% of the vote.