Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) immediately apologized after she dared to utter President Trump’s name in an interview where she termed him a “villain.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , this week broke her infamous vow to never utter the name of her Nemesis in Chief — President Trump, and then quickly admonished herself.

Pelosi, 86, made the cardinal error Tuesday on former first lady Michelle Obama’s adviser Ebs Burnough’s “Tea & Vodka” podcast, as she whined that GOPers made her out to be a villain.

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“You always have to have a villain. They created me as a villain. Trump is a villain — Oh, I said his name! Oh, I never say his name!

” Pelosi exclaimed — catching herself for uttering the forbidden words. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi complained about being made the “villain” during a podcast episode of Tea and Vodka.

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“Forgive me, Lord, I said a curse word! ” the Catholic Pelosi said, looking skyward.after serving since 1987, has in the past called Trump “what’s-his-name” and called his name a “grotesque word. ”in 2020 immediately after he delivered it to Congress — said she often heard from Americans who told her they could never take the “abuse” she claimed she endured.

“You were Villain Number One,” Burnough told her, recalling when Pelosi was a frequent target of Republican campaign attack ads. Anadolu via Getty Images Pelosi, who led House Democrats through portions of the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, also recalled a famous 2019 photograph showing her standing and pointing at Trump during a White House cabinet meeting. Pelosi recalled telling Trump.

“Now, I said that to him on Oct. 16, seven years ago. Oct. 16 of this year, he announced that he was going to be buying diesel right from — the road still continued to lead to him,” Pelosi said, referring to Trump’s pre-midterm deal allowing Russia to ship diesel to the open market despite its ongoing war in Ukraine. Pelosi spoke about lecturing Trump seven years ago that “all roads lead to Putin.

” Trump last week held a trilateral meeting in China with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“You always have to have a villain. They created me as a villain. Trump is a villain,” Pelosi complained. The iron-fisted former speaker also praised her expected successor, Rep.

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Hakeem Jeffries , calling him “so eloquent. ”She spoke about expanding leadership during her tenure to have potential rivals competing against each other rather than making a run at her. By contrast she told Jeffries, “When you go in the room, they love you.

” She spoke about installing women, minorities atop powerful committees when she took over.

“You didn’t want to just have a seat at the table you wanted to be at the head of the table,” she quipped – making a gaveling motion with her fist. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi complained about being made the"villain" during a podcast episode of Tea and Vodka. Anadolu via Getty Images Pelosi spoke about lecturing Trump seven years ago that"all roads lead to Putin.

" Trump last week held a trilateral meeting in China with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “You always have to have a villain. They created me as a villain. Trump is a villain," Pelosi complained.