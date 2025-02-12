Pelicans Trade Brandon Ingram Due to Financial Constraints and Injury Concerns

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, citing financial limitations and a history of injuries as key factors in the decision.

New Orleans Pelicans front office leader David Griffin stated that the team's decision to trade Brandon Ingram was primarily driven by financial considerations, although injuries also played a significant role in the move. The Pelicans exchanged Ingram with the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk before last week's trade deadline. \Griffin explained, 'We reached a point where financially we weren’t going to be able to keep the group together as we were constructed.

' Ingram had been pursuing a contract extension prior to the trade. With multiple players already committed to substantial long-term contracts, several with their own injury concerns, New Orleans was unable to pledge to Ingram on a new deal. Griffin also cited the team's recurring injuries as a factor in the trade. 'We need to get better just in terms of our ability to build a more available roster,' Griffin acknowledged. 'Obviously, that’s something we’ve failed at to this point.' \ Brown's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, while Olynyk has one year remaining after this one. However, the Pelicans do not intend to view either player as a short-term acquisition. 'This is not viewed as a short-term situation with either player in our minds,' Griffin stated. 'We hope, as the season unfolds, they grow to feel the same about us.





