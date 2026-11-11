Pegah Ahangarani On Her ‘Rehearsals For A Revolution’: Doc Talk Podcast

Pegah Ahangarani discusses her journey to make her documentary Rehearsals for a Revolution on Deadline's Doc Talk podcast.

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In the photo, “I noticed a man who was standing next to my father, but his face had been scratched out. I asked my grandmother, ‘Who is this person? Why his face has been scratched out? ’” Ahangarani recalls.

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“She said, ‘He was your father’s best friend. And he was executed after the Revolution because he was a political prisoner. ’”Riz Ahmed Boards Elham Ehsas’ Short Film ‘Forgotten Spaceman’ About Afghanistan’s First Astronaut That disturbing story speaks to an experience common in the director’s family and in Iran as a whole – hopes raised by revolutionary fervor that end in terrible repression.premiered in Cannes where it won the l’Oeil d’or prize for the festival’s top documentary.

It has also claimed best documentary wins at the Woodstock Film Festival in New York and the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey, among other honors. It recently made theof the year’s best nonfiction features and was named to the Winners Circle at DOC NYC.

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It has since become the UK’s submission into thepodcast to discuss her work on the deeply personal film that explores what her father, who initially supported the Islamic Revolution of 1979; her uncle, a beloved teacher; and others close to her went through as the theocratic regime asserted total control over its people. She says she sees her mission as making sure the faces scratched out of Iran’s history are not forgotten.

The director also explores how the documentary reached its final form after three years of intense editing . Ahangarani is an opponent of Iran’s Islamist government, but does that make her a supporter of President Trump’s decision to join Israel in attacking Iran? Hardly.

She shares why she considers that military maneuver counterproductive and “stupid. ”) and Matt Carey, Deadline’s senior documentary editor. The pod is a production of Deadline and Ridley’s Nō Studios. Jason Orley Directing New Take On Rom-Com ‘You’ve Got Mail’ For Warner Bros