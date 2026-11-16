Peg Munson explains her decision to end her relationship with Mel Owens after The Golden Bachelor season 2, citing unmet emotional needs and a lack of mutual responsiveness during their time together.

Peg Munson, 63, revealed the intimate details of her breakup with Mel Owens during the November 16 episode of her talk show, She's All Bach. The former Golden Bachelor contestant opened up about the final moments of their relationship, describing the return of the 3.5-carat diamond ring as a bittersweet but necessary conclusion to their time together.

Munson explained that collectors came to retrieve the jewelry, which symbolized their commitment to date rather than a traditional marriage proposal. She emphasized that both parties were in their sixties and did not initially seek a formal engagement or wedding, focusing instead on whether they were truly compatible for a long-term partnership.

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The reality star stated that the decision to end the romance was unilateral, with Munson initiating the separation while Owens was caught off guard by the news. She described the split as not mutual, noting that she attempted to communicate her needs regarding emotional responsiveness but found Owens uninterested in making the necessary changes.

Munson recalled that the first six months of their relationship felt like living in a fantasy romance novel. However, she noted that doubts began to surface in June as the intense travel schedule slowed down and they returned to their respective homes in Orange County and Las Vegas.

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She clarified that geographical distance was not a factor in their separation, as the two were only a 35-minute flight apart. The breakdown in their connection stemmed from internal emotional issues rather than logistical challenges or external pressures from their public lives.

Despite the painful end to their engagement, Munson insisted there is no bad blood between her and Owens. She expressed gratitude for the amazing connection they shared and the opportunity to travel the world together, stating that no harm was done and that she remains grateful for the experience.

Reflecting on the production of The Golden Bachelor season 2, Munson offered candid advice to the showrunners. She suggested that future casting needs to focus on participants who are authentically committed to finding a serious relationship and are willing to put in the hard work required to maintain a partnership.

Munson also hinted at her own future in reality television, stating she would be open to appearing as the next Golden Bachelorette if asked. She emphasized that the production team must do a better job of selecting contestants who are genuinely ready for the demands of love in the public eye.