Golden Bachelor winner Peg Munson details her breakup with Mel Owens, addresses social media conflicts with cast members, and discusses her future plans for 2025.

Golden Bachelor winner Peg Munson has publicly addressed the details surrounding her separation from Mel Owens, the season 2 lead of The Golden Bachelor. Speaking on the Monday, November 16, episode of She's All Bach, the sixty-three-year-old television personality opened up about the interpersonal conflicts that arose after the finale. Munson clarified that she and Owens remain friends, noting that they continue to communicate through texts and calls despite the romantic split.

Peg Munson on Social Media Conflicts

Munson directly addressed the criticism she received from other cast members, labeling them as mean girls during the podcast discussion. She stated that she does not engage with negativity and emphasized that she keeps her home and social media spaces free from toxic energy. The former contestant explained that she blocks individuals who do not support her happiness, noting that she had not heard from several women who had previously been friendly.

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Munson claimed that the women who were critical of her situation identified as Christians, which she found contradictory. She remarked that while they prayed and read the Bible, they were also throwing shade at her success. Munson affirmed that she only allows a select number of people into her life and social media presence, rejecting the negative energy she perceived from others in the Bachelor Nation community.

Details of the Split with Mel Owens

The sixty-two-year-old reality star revealed that she and Mel Owens decided to end their relationship due to incompatibility in their needs. She explained that while Owens showed her his good sides, other aspects of their dynamic simply did not work for her. Munson described the separation as happening with no bad blood, stating that there was no harm done but that she required things he was either unwilling or incapable of providing.

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Confirming reports that the couple had curated their online presence, Munson verified that the pair blocked the majority of the cast on social media. She highlighted that this move was a joint decision made to protect their privacy and maintain peace after the show ended. Munson expressed gratitude for the experience, describing it as something they were lucky to have shared together before parting ways.

Future Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Munson hinted that there is still more to share about her relationship with Mel Owens, suggesting that the public does not know everything about him. She emphasized that she does not do negativity and continues to focus on her own well-being. The Golden Bachelor winner is expected to appear in season 2 of The Golden Bachelor in 2025, where the cast ended the show with a commitment to each other before the subsequent breakup.

As the Bachelor Nation community continues to speculate about the couple's future, Munson remains focused on her personal boundaries and mental health. She maintains that her decision to cut ties with certain cast members was necessary to avoid negativity. The situation highlights the complex interpersonal dynamics that often follow reality television engagements, with Munson prioritizing her peace over public opinion.