Pedro Winter, a leading figure in the French electronic scene and CEO of Ed Banger Records, has joined Because Music as co-managing director in Paris. This move extends the strategic relationship between Ed Banger and Because Music, which began in 2005.

Winter, a leading name in the French electronic scene and CEO of Ed Banger Records , has joined Because Music as co-managing director in Paris. This move extends the strategic relationship between Ed Banger and Because Music , which began in 2005.

Ed Banger's catalog includes releases by notable artists, and Winter will oversee local marketing, A&R, promotion, catalog, synch, merchandising, and more in his new role. Winter expressed his honor and pride in the appointment, stating that it will further strengthen the collaboration between the teams. De Buretel, CEO of Because Music, welcomed Winter, highlighting his outstanding label and shared ambition to create greater synergy and discover new artists on a global scale.

Winter's energy, experience, and artistic talent will be valuable assets for the Because Group, both in France and globally. The appointment is seen as a positive step in shaping the UK music industry's response to AI and promoting its global presence. The Because Group has a strong track record of innovation and collaboration, and Winter's appointment is expected to further enhance its creative output and global reach.

The music industry is undergoing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer habits. The appointment of Winter as co-managing director of Because Music is a significant move in this context, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the industry's response to these changes. The Because Group has a strong commitment to innovation and collaboration, and Winter's appointment is expected to further enhance its creative output and global reach.

The music industry is undergoing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer habits. The appointment of Winter as co-managing director of Because Music is a significant move in this context, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the industry's response to these changes. The Because Group has a strong commitment to innovation and collaboration, and Winter's appointment is expected to further enhance its creative output and global reach.

The music industry is undergoing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer habits. The appointment of Winter as co-managing director of Because Music is a significant move in this context, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the industry's response to these changes. The Because Group has a strong commitment to innovation and collaboration, and Winter's appointment is expected to further enhance its creative output and global reach





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Pedro Winter Because Music Ed Banger Records French Electronic Scene Music Industry

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