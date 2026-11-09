Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez aims for a progressive majority in the November 29 snap elections, citing US midterms and Brazil victories as models for mobilizing voters against the right-wing coalition.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is positioning his ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party ( PSOE) for a decisive victory in the upcoming November 29 snap elections. The Prime Minister explicitly stated his ambition to secure broad and progressive majorities in both the House and Senate, drawing direct parallels to the recent electoral success of the Democratic Party in the United States midterms. This strategic framing is designed to counter projections that indicate a comfortable majority for the center-right People's Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party.

Strategic Alignment With Leftist Global Victories

Sánchez argues that the political landscape mirrors shifts observed in other major democracies, specifically highlighting the electoral outcomes in the United States and Brazil. He pointed to the victory of Democratic Party candidates in the US midterms and the continued influence of Brazilian socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as evidence that mobilized citizens can advance social rights. The Spanish leader believes that when people participate in the democratic process through their votes, forces committed to progress emerge victorious rather than those pushing for regression.

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The Prime Minister described the past eight years under his administration as a beacon of stability amidst international darkness. He characterized this darkness as a phenomenon first appearing in the United States and Europe, which subsequently impacted Spain. By aligning Spain's electoral strategy with these global leftist successes, Sánchez hopes to demonstrate that Spain remains a sovereign country unaffected by far-right international movements. He asserted that decisions in Spain are not dictated by Washington, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, or Moscow.

Policy Stances On Defense And Foreign Conflicts

A central pillar of Sánchez's campaign rhetoric involves his administration's refusal to commit to NATO's five percent GDP defense spending target. He justified this stance by arguing that redirecting those resources would allow the government to continue paying for the education of Spanish children. This policy position serves as a stark contrast to the projected right-wing coalition, which he predicts would accept any financial demands, including increased military spending.

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The Prime Minister also took a firm stance on international conflicts, particularly regarding the war in Iran and the situation in Gaza. He affirmed that his government has said no to the war in Iran and described the events in Gaza as a genocide. Sánchez challenged potential opponents by asking if they would dare to refuse the five percent GDP commitment or oppose these foreign policy positions. He urged voters to elect a courageous government that defends Spain's interests against what he terms as the whims of global powers.

In Bilbao, Sánchez reiterated these points to party followers, emphasizing the need for a progressive government to make greater strides over the next four years. He framed the upcoming vote as a choice between a government that defends national sovereignty and one that might compromise on critical humanitarian and economic issues. The Prime Minister's message to voters is one of mobilization, suggesting that the key to preventing right-wing dominance lies in high voter turnout and clear political conviction.

Counter To Right-Wing Coalition Projections

Recent polling data suggests that the People's Party (PP) and VOX are projected to attain a comfortable majority that would allow them to establish a coalition right-wing government. These projections indicate a significant shift from the 2023 electoral scenario, where Sánchez and the PSOE remained in power by forming a majority coalition government alongside smaller leftist parties. In that previous election, the PP had obtained the most amount of seats, yet the socialist leader managed to stay in office through strategic alliances.

Sánchez appears to be aiming for a comeback for the Spanish socialists following the deadly train accident in Urda, Toledo, which occurred in late October. The accident has become a focal point for political discourse, with the Prime Minister using it to highlight the need for a competent and responsive government. He is leveraging the recent victories of leftists in the US and Brazil to rally support, suggesting that similar momentum can be replicated in Spain.

To strengthen the PSOE's campaign in the final weeks ahead of the election, Pedro Sánchez recently recruited Brazilian leftist lawmaker André Janones. Janones has been described as an experienced strategist who can help revamp the party's approach to mobilizing voters. The recruitment of Janones underscores the international dimension of Sánchez's campaign, which seeks to borrow tactics and narratives from successful leftist movements abroad.

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Call For Mobilization And Voter Participation

The Prime Minister has urged his party's followers to vote en masse in favor of a progressive government. He described the upcoming election as a critical moment for Spain's future, where the choices made in the voting booth will determine the country's direction for years to come. Sánchez warned that a right-wing victory could lead to policies that make people poorer and promote hate, sexism, and climate denial.

On social media, Sánchez celebrated the results of the US midterms, framing them as a vote against elite privilege and injustice. He drew a direct line between these global events and the upcoming Spanish election, stating that what happened in Brazil and the United States will happen soon in Spain. This narrative is intended to inspire confidence among PSOE supporters and motivate them to turn out in high numbers.

As the November 29 election date approaches, the political atmosphere in Spain remains charged with ideological conflict. The PSOE's strategy relies heavily on the belief that citizen mobilization can overcome projected deficits in polling data. Sánchez's rhetoric emphasizes sovereignty, social progress, and international solidarity with other leftist movements. The outcome of the election will determine whether Spain follows the path of progressive majorities or shifts toward a right-wing coalition government.

The stakes for the PSOE are particularly high given the projected strength of the PP and VOX. Sánchez's comparison to the US and Brazil is a deliberate attempt to reframe the election as part of a global wave of progressive sentiment. By highlighting the success of Lula da Silva in Brazil and the Democratic Party in the US, he aims to create a sense of inevitability regarding left-wing victory. This approach seeks to inspire hope and urgency among voters who might otherwise remain disengaged.

Ultimately, the November 29 snap elections will test the resilience of the PSOE and the appeal of the right-wing coalition. Sánchez's campaign focuses on key issues such as defense spending, foreign policy, and social rights. The recruitment of André Janones and the strategic alignment with global leftist victories are tactics designed to maximize voter turnout and secure a broad majority. The Prime Minister's message is clear: Spain must choose a courageous government that defends its interests and advances social progress in a complex international environment.