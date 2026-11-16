Pedro Sánchez Promises Constitutional Abortion Rights in Spain Election

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez vows to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution if his PSOE party wins the upcoming snap elections in July.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a bold commitment to amend the national constitution to protect the right to abortion if his Socialist Workers' Party retains power following the upcoming snap elections. This pledge serves as the inaugural promise in a broader strategy to lock in social gains against potential opposition from conservative and far-right factions. The ruling socialists view this constitutional change as a necessary safeguard for fundamental citizens' rights.

Sánchez Outlines Constitutional Amendments Plan

Sánchez presented this initiative during the official launch of the Socialist Workers' Party campaign program in Madrid. He explicitly stated that his administration will move to "protect" the right to abortion and safeguard public pensions by enshrining them in the highest legal framework of the country. This measure is designed to ensure that these specific rights cannot be reversed regardless of which political party assumes control of the government in the future.

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Defending Against Opposition Political Forces

The primary justification for this constitutional overhaul is to prevent the center-right People's Party and the anti-mass migration VOX party from jeopardizing established social liberties. Sánchez described the upcoming vote as a referendum on civilized politics versus the incivility of right-wing forces. By embedding these protections in Article 43, which currently recognizes the right to health protection, the government aims to create a permanent barrier against future legislative rollbacks.

Election Context and Electoral Projections

Approximately 38.7 million Spanish voters are scheduled to choose new members of Congress later this month to determine the next government. Despite the Prime Minister's confidence, recent electoral projections suggest that the PSOE may not secure enough individual seats to form a government, even if they pursue a coalition with smaller leftist partners as they did in 2023. This uncertainty highlights the high stakes of the snap election for the longevity of socialist policies.

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Historical Legal Framework and Recent Reforms

Spain's abortion legal landscape has evolved significantly since the practice was first partially decriminalized decades ago. The framework was substantially modified in 2010 under the socialist administration of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. More recent reforms under Sánchez have guaranteed access for minors aged 16 and 17 without parental consent and criminalized harassment of women visiting clinics, marking a continued expansion of reproductive freedom.

Constitutional Updates and Social Demands

The Socialist Workers' Party argues that Spain's five decades-old constitution requires modernization to better reflect contemporary social realities. The campaign text emphasizes the need to strengthen the social character of the constitution and adapt it to current demands. While critics hold rallies against abortion and euthanasia, the ruling party maintains that these constitutional updates are essential for ensuring that hard-won rights remain secure for all citizens.