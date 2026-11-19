Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Vox leader Santiago Abascal of racism while citing physical features, as polls show a projected defeat for his socialist party.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has reignited a volatile political storm by directly attacking rival leader Santiago Abascal, accusing the Vox party chief of being a racist while simultaneously making unverified claims about his physical ancestry. The explosive remarks, delivered in an interview with the television channel La Séptima, serve as a sharp escalation in the rhetoric leading up to Spain's looming snap election, where polling suggests significant challenges for the socialist government.

Physiognomy And Ancestry Accusations

Sánchez attempted to frame his critique by stating that Abascal, who leads the populist Vox party, is clearly a racist and speaks frequently about Arabs. However, the Prime Minister countered this by asserting that Abascal possesses Arab genes, a claim he purported to support by pointing to the Vox leader's facial features. Sánchez explicitly remarked on Abascal's appearance, noting, "You can see it in his face. And besides, with that beard he has." There is no credible evidence to support the assertion that the Vox boss has Arabic ancestry. This type of commentary recalls previous instances, including a 2018 satirical article that jokingly suggested a link between Abascal and a fictional Arab warlord named "Ab-Hascal." Despite the lack of factual basis, the Prime Minister has appeared intent on weaponizing these physical observations against his political opponent. Sánchez's comments represent a notable strategic pivot, reviving the discredited practice of physiognomy to discredit a rival who has positioned himself as the primary voice against mass migration. By focusing on physical traits, the Prime Minister has introduced a controversial element into a campaign that is otherwise dominated by policy debates regarding immigration and governance.

Feijóo's Galician Roots And Political Stance

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When asked for his opinion on Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the centre-right People's Party, Sánchez offered a mixed review that highlighted regional pride while dismissing the rest of his opponent's platform. The Prime Minister stated that Feijóo is "bad, almost everything," but conceded that "something good, he comes from a Galician land… which is fine. Everything else is bad." The People's Party is currently expected to emerge as the largest party in the upcoming election. Feijóo's leadership faces scrutiny from Sánchez, who views the conservative agenda as fundamentally flawed. This sharp criticism underscores the deep ideological divide within the Spanish political landscape, where even regional heritage is utilized as a rhetorical tool to soften or sharpen political attacks.

Conflicting Views On Immigration And Islam

The tension between the Prime Minister and Santiago Abascal is deeply rooted in their opposing stances on migration. Abascal has been a vocal critic of unfettered immigration, particularly from Islamic countries, arguing that these nations hold values incompatible with Western democracies like Spain. He has stated that "Islamization is a problem" because fundamentalist parts of Islam do not recognize the separation between religion and the State, and because some interpretations restrict women's rights. Sánchez, who has been a leading proponent of mass migration and recently enacted a controversial amnesty scheme to legalize over one million illegal migrants, fired back at these claims. He mocked Abascal by noting it is "curious that Vox has to say that in front of the feminist prime minister who brings rapists out into the streets." Sánchez further argued that the Vox leader's platform involves importing rapists, linking his immigration policies directly to public safety concerns.

Polling Predicts Significant Defeat For Sánchez

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Recent polling from 40dB for EL PAÍS indicates that Pedro Sánchez is on course for a significant defeat in the upcoming election. The data projects that the People's Party and Vox will secure a combined majority of 190 seats in the Spanish Assembly, which is 14 more than the threshold required to control the government. This outcome would likely mark the end of Sánchez's tenure as Prime Minister. The projected loss is attributed largely to the rising popularity of Vox and its strict anti-mass migration agenda. The party is currently polling at 19 percent and is expected to double the number of seats it holds in the assembly. This surge in support suggests that a substantial portion of the electorate is responding to the concerns raised by Abascal regarding immigration and cultural identity.

Election Trajectory And Stakeholder Dynamics

With just two weeks before voters head to the polls, the campaign atmosphere has become increasingly hostile. Sánchez's recent interview was an attempt to put a positive spin on his faltering campaign and publicly denounce his opponents. However, the reliance on personal attacks and unsubstantiated ancestry claims may backfire in a political climate where policy outcomes are the primary concern for voters. The interplay between the socialist government and the right-wing opposition continues to shape the narrative of the election. As the People's Party and Vox consolidate their projected majority, the focus shifts toward the post-election government formation. The ability of these parties to govern effectively will depend on how they navigate the deep divisions highlighted by the current campaign rhetoric, particularly regarding immigration, national identity, and legal reform.