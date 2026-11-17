Pedro Pascal describes the Fantastic Four set as a retirement home for the Avengers, revealing interactions with Robert Downey Jr and other Marvel stars ahead of the film's release.

Pedro Pascal provided a vivid look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios ensemble film, describing the production environment as resembling a retirement home for the Avengers. The actor, who leads the cast as Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, shared anecdotes about the unique experience of navigating a set populated by massive superhero talent. His insights offer a glimpse into the chaotic and star-studded reality of filming within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pascal Compares Marvel Set To Avengers Retirement Home

Pascal revealed that he was FaceTiming a friend during a break in filming when he realized the absurdity of his surroundings. He recalled finding a cinder block to sit on while looking up to see various Avengers wandering around, some in full costume and others out of character. He jokingly told his friend that turning his phone camera around would cause them to lose their mind due to the sheer number of famous faces present. This description highlights the unprecedented scale of casting in the current phase of Marvel films.

Also read Four Losers And Four Winners From Miami's Week 10 Loss

Fantastic Four Cast Interactions And Character Details

Beyond the casual encounters, Pascal confirmed that his character, Reed Richards, shares a significant history with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Recent trailers show Richards confronting Doom after a villainous act, establishing a tense dynamic between the two central figures. Additionally, new footage reveals Reed Richards interacting with Sam Wilson's Captain America, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Black Widow. These crossovers suggest a tightly woven narrative connecting the Fantastic Four to the broader Avengers legacy.

Advertisement

Franklin Richards Role And Galactus Threat Context

The film also establishes the importance of Reed Richards' son, Franklin Richards, who is confirmed to play a crucial role in the storyline. A post-credits scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows Franklin as the first person to interact with Doctor Doom in the MCU. In the film's universe, Richards is portrayed as one of the smartest individuals on Earth-828, devising solutions to deal with the impending threat of Galactus. His intellect drives the plot as the team faces a multiversal doomsday scenario.

Impact On Superhero Genre And Fan Expectations

Pascal's comments have intensified fan excitement for the upcoming crossover event. The revelation of extensive interactions with established Avengers characters indicates a deep integration of the Fantastic Four into the existing Marvel narrative. Fans are eager to see how Reed Richards' scientific prowess and family dynamics will clash and cooperate with the seasoned heroes. The production's scale and the return of key figures like Chris Evans add to the anticipation for a major cinematic event.