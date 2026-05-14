Pedro Ballester, a British Student, is Being Considered for Sainthood by the Catholic Church

Pedro Ballester, a British student who died of cancer at the age of 21, has been put forward to become the Catholic Church's first Gen Z saint. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Salford has opened the 'cause for the canonisation' of Ballester, which will examine his life before presenting his case to the Pope.

Pedro Ballester , a British student who died of cancer at the age of 21, has been put forward to become the Catholic Church 's first Gen Z saint.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Salford has opened the 'cause for the canonisation' of Ballester, which will examine his life before presenting his case to the Pope. Since his passing, his reputation for holiness has grown significantly, and Catholics are invited to submit personal testimonies, memories, and writings attributed to him. The Catholic Church will examine whether he lived a life of 'heroic virtue' by proving he practiced his faith to an extraordinary degree over a sustained period





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Catholic Church Pedro Ballester Gen Z Saint Cause For The Canonisation Life Of Heroic Virtue Catholic Organisation Opus Dei Life Of Celibacy Servant Of God Beatification Canonisation Miracle Pope Francis Carlo Acutis

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