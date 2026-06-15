Pedestrians Prefer to Veer Left—and Scientists Have No Idea Why

The bias certainly appears to exist, but scientists still have no idea why it exists.

Taken from above, this annotated image shows a schoolground in Spain and the motions of teenage participants as indicated by the dots and lines. When you’re walking down a crowded street and trying to avoid bumping into other people, science says you’re probably going to turn left.

As for why, scientists aren’t sure yet.published in Nature Communications. According to the study, there seems to be a real counterclockwise bias in pedestrian behavior, regardless of age, gender, and social dynamics. Across five experiments with 573 participants, the team tested various hypotheses as to why this was happening—but to no avail.

“This was completely unexpected as, at least instinctively, when people walk around randomly, you imagine people turn as their needs suit them with little sign of an overall preference,” Claudio Feliciani, the study’s co-author and a researcher at Waseda University in Japan, said in aAccording to the study, walking along a crowded street represents a unique instance of collective behavior that emerges from a “simple individual behavior adopted independently by many people,” that is, not wanting to bump into other people. These emerging phenomena, as they’re called, don’t necessarily need leaders or intentional movement, and “people are often not even aware of the pattern they are creating,” the paper added.

These tendencies became strikingly apparent to the team a few years back, as it was studying social distancing behaviors. For some reason, participants in 32 out of 33 experiments conducted “noticeably preferred to turn counterclockwise,” recalled Feliciani, who was affiliated at the time with the University of Tokyo in Japan. The researchers instructed participants to walk around however they wished, and a drone recorded their movements from above.

A counterclockwise bias emerged “almost immediately” for about 80% of participants, Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte, the study’s first author and a physicist at the University of Navarra in Spain, When the team tested participants alone as opposed to in a group, 75% of participants still veered left. When they tested pedestrians in Japan—where the norm is to walk on the left—still, more people turned left.

When they tried to compare whether children yet unaware of social conventions acted differently, the evidence showed that kids, too, preferred to swerve left. Even when the team tried patching one eye of a participant, not much changed, Feliciani said in the statement. The team writes in the paper that the bias, although quite evident, “should not be construed as evidence of a universal law.

” It’s also unknown whether similar behaviors would emerge in more extreme situations, such as that of emergency evacuations, as well as with individuals with limitations in physical or psychological functions. Overall, the exact mechanism is “still an open question,” Echeverría-Huarte But other experts uninvolved in the research say the findings could have significant implications for crowd control.

For instance, this leftward bias “may have far-reaching consequences for everyday pedestrian traffic, but we simply have not looked for them yet,” Karol Bacik, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told The Times. What’s more, these behavioral patterns, even if they’re unintentional, should be of interest for designing everyday spaces and for efficient evacuation plans, the study noted.

“We don’t know why it happens, but we think that by understanding the reasons, we could better understand how we perceive the world,” Feliciani said to The Guardian. “It can help us make other discoveries which may be more important than this one. ”In some ways smart glasses are more legitimate than ever, but in others they feel like one big work in progress.

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