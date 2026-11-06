Pedestrian survives 1st crash before being killed and dragged several blocks in Van Nuys hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver who struck and fatally dragged a man after he had already been hit by another car in Van Nuys.

Friday, November 6, 2026 4:37PM Police are searching for a driver who struck and fatally dragged a man after he had already been hit by another car in Van Nuys.

A death investigation is underway after a man survived being hit by a car in Van Nuys on Thursday evening, only to be hit and killed by another vehicle. The initial crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Victory Boulevard. According to Los Angeles police, a blue Volvo hit the 33-year-old pedestrian as he crossed the road between Willis Avenue and Cedros Avenue.

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As the man was lying in the street after the crash, he was hit again, this time by a red sedan, police said. The man became trapped under the second vehicle and was dragged for several blocks before he became dislodged right in front of Van Nuys High School. He was pronounced dead at the scene. AIR7 video shows the Volvo stopped with a shattered front windshield.

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Video also shows dark skid marks running down Cedros Avenue, ending where a tent was set up to cover the man's body. Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Hansen at 644-8255 or Detective Martinez at 644-8033. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 . Live results: Mayor-elect Raman vows action on top LA issues in speech