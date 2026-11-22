A 68-year-old man was struck by two vehicles and killed in Toms River, authorities say. Investigators are searching for the driver of a second vehicle that allegedly hit the victim and fled the scene.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 68-year-old man after another car had already hit him on a busy Toms River roadway Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. on Lakewood Road near 1959 Lakewood Road. Investigators say the man was crossing the roadway outside a designated crosswalk when he stepped into the path of a northbound Mazda CX-9 and was struck. According to authorities, the Mazda driver immediately stopped and attempted to help the victim. As the driver got out of the vehicle, a second car approached from behind.

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Investigators say the Mazda driver tried to warn the approaching motorist to stop, but the vehicle continued northbound, struck the pedestrian as he lay in the roadway and dragged him a significant distance before fleeing the scene. Authorities said the Mazda driver showed no signs of impairment and had a valid driver's license. Investigators have identified the second vehicle as a possible 2010-2013 Infiniti G37 sedan and are asking the public for help locating the driver.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office or the Toms River Township Police Department. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,