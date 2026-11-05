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Pedestrian struck by car, EMS on the scene in Lancaster County

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Pedestrian struck by car, EMS on the scene in Lancaster County
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A person was struck by a car on Lancaster Avenue and Cherry Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

A person was struck by a car on Lancaster Avenue and Cherry Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Officials said the victim is receiving care from EMS at the scene and has not yet been transported to a hospital.

A Dauphin County woman was arrested on Monday after the police said she embezzled more than $49,000 from a Latino nonprofit organization. A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting $1,000 worth of merchandise from a TJ Maxx in late October. Kieara Gallardo, 25, is accusedPresident Donald Trump is considering firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the GOP suffered major losses in the midterms, according to reports.

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Two Lancaster men were sentenced to life in state prison on Tuesday for shooting a man to death and injuring an individual inside a city bar in 2022. Ephrata police arrested a 24-year-old man who reportedly fled from police by driving a stolen vehicle through fields across three Lancaster County townships bef

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More than a dozen units called to Lancaster County house fire

More than a dozen fire units were called after a home in Lancaster County went up in flames, according to emergency dispatchers.The fire started around 4:21 a.m

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