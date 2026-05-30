Pedestrian struck and killed on Huebner Road late Friday night

SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Huebner Road late Friday night.The crash occurred around 10:20 p

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Huebner Road late Friday night. SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Huebner Road late Friday night.

According ot the San Antonio Police Department, a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a blue Infiniti traveling eastbound on Huebner Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Midnight Tragedy: Family retraces mother's final hoursSAN ANTONIO -Selena Quintanilla-Pérez takes center stage at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, where a new exhibition honors her lasting impact on music and culture. “Selena Forever / Siempre Selena” opens June 4 in the musSAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl is accused of using social media to lure two men to the same Bexar County apartment complex early May 25, 2026, where investigaCARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - Investigators say a Carrizo Springs man is accused of using artificial intelligence tools to create hundreds of pornographic images and





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