Pedestrian struck and killed near 16th and Mission on Monday — driver arrested

Four pedestrians were hit by the vehicle, one later died at the hospital. fficers later detained the occupant of the suspected vehicle.

Four pedestrians were hit by a car near 16th and Mission streets early Monday morning. One later died at the hospital, while the other three were assessed for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

“At approximately 12:13 a.m., San Francisco police officers responded to the area of 16th and Mission Streets regarding a vehicle collision,” read an email from the police department. “Officers arrived on scene and located a pedestrian victim being treated by paramedics for life threatening injuries … Despite lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim was later declared deceased at the hospital. ”in San Francisco so far this year.

Nine of these have been pedestrians and one a person riding a standup powered device.by a driver just blocks away, near the intersection of Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The District Attorney’s office later filed murder charges againstThis is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Reporting from the Mission District and other District 9 neighborhoods.

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