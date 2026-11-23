A pedestrian remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Saturday evening on Rochester’s Inner Loop, according to New York State Police.State police said the crash happened Nov. 21,

New York State Police respond to a crash on the Inner Loop Saturday evening, Nov. 22, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — A pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Saturday evening on Rochester’s Inner Loop, according to New York State Police.

Police say that Miranda D. Zelazny, 24, of Rochester, was driving eastbound on the Inner Loop when she encountered a pedestrian walking in the center lane of traffic. Zelazny tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but immediately stopped after striking him and called 911.

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The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries, police said.9 people injured in alleged gang related shooting at an unsanctioned concert, deputies sayDirt bike rider killed in Rochester crash A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police. SUNY Brockport employee Germán Machado is back with his family after weeks in ICE custody in Batavia, released on $25K bond.

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His arrest drew union support and Gov. Hochul’s calls, but his immigration case continues. A pedestrian remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Saturday evening on Rochester’s Inner Loop, according to New York State Police. State police said the crash happened Nov. 21,