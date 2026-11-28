PECO officials are calling the recent storm a significant event, describing it as the 20th most impactful storm in the company's history. At its peak, the storm affected 225,000 customers.

PECO officials are calling the recent storm a significant event, describing it as the 20th most impactful storm in the company's history. At its peak, the storm affected 225,000 customers.

In Havertown, the storm caused extensive damage to utility infrastructure. On the 600 block of Ellis Road, a utility pole snapped, cutting power to dozens of nearby customers.

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"The kids freaked out. There was a loud banging, and then we saw light right outside the window," said Havertown resident Armand Gjeka. Logan Toof of Havertown, who lives on Ellis Road, says the power went out around 10 p.m. He and his family warned drivers traveling along the road after the pole came down. While they were able to have dinner, they spent the night without heat.