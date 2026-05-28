Pebble Ranch Senior Living hosts volleyball tournament for East Valley communities

Pebble Ranch Senior Living hosted its first annual volleyball tournament Wednesday, bringing together teams of seniors from communities across the East Valley — walkers, wheelchairs and all.

GILBERT, AZ — Pebble Ranch Senior Living hosted its first annual volleyball tournament Wednesday, bringing together teams of seniors from communities across the East Valley — walkers, wheelchairs and all.

"Welcome to the first annual Pebble Ranch volleyball massacre," Ron Stuewe said. Stuewe, a Pebble Ranch resident, said the inclusive format was one of the event's highlights.

"It's nice because people in their walkers and wheelchairs can play," Stuewe said. For many participants, the scoreboard was beside the point. Briana Watson, Pebble Ranch Senior Living's executive director, said the tournament was about more than athletics.

"It's better for their overall health and wellness, right? Being with humans is very important, and just for them to compete and have fun," Watson said. For Stuewe, the tournament was also a chance Wednesday to finally put faces to names he had heard about for years.

"It's fun seeing other people, where they are from and at. We have heard about all these different places but now we can associate names and faces," Stuewe said. One team took home a trophy Wednesday, but Stuewe made clear he wasn't finished competing.

"We won one game, lost one game, I'm ready to do battle again," Stuewe said. Fellow resident Arvella Merrill said what happens off the court matters just as much as what happens on it.

"We are social animals whether we like it or not and it's therapeutic to converse with others," Merrill said. Merrill summed up the spirit of the day simply.

"When you're in this position it's a good place to be," Merrill said. Your Gilbert News:





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