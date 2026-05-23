Pearson Edexcel Exam Board Criticized for Introducing Controversial Topics in GCSE French Listening Test

Conservative parents, teachers, and school children have criticized Pearson Edexcel, one of the country's largest examining boards, for allegedly including controversial topics such as bisexuality and divorce in a recent GCSE French listening exam. The board, which was once famous for straightforward study guides, now faces accusations of 'engineering woke material' into their exam content.

Asking GCSE French pupils to translate a passage about a 'bisexual sister, her divorced parents and jobless brother' is more about social values than language, critics have argued.

One of the country's largest examining boards, Pearson Edexcel, was scrutinized for 'engineering woke material' into a recent listening and translation exam. When pupils heard an audio passage authorized by the exam board, they were left perplexed by a fictional French family including a 'bisexual sister' and her jobless brother and divorced parents, which was not part of the regular exam content.

A mother of a 16-year-old boy who took the exam expressed concerns about the appropriateness of such topics in the exam, stating that it should focus on functional language use rather than discussing complicated concepts. Once popular for memorizing phrases like 'comme ci, comme ça', modern foreign language subjects have seen a significant decline in uptake in recent years. The recent exam, therefore, caused a great debate amongst pupils and parents and sparked concerns about the future of such subjects





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Pearson Edexcel GCSE French Listening Exam Bisexuality Divorce Conservative Woke Material Education Boards Upulke Of Modern Foreign Language Subjects

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