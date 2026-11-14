Pearsall mother says P.E. coach dragged her 7-year-old son at school

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A Pearsall mother says her 7-year-old son came home from school with a red mark on his wrist after a disturbing encounter with a P.E. coach.

SAN ANTONIO - A Pearsall mother says her 7-year-old son came home from school with a red mark on his wrist after a disturbing encounter with a P.E. coach. Larissa Aguiler said an assistant principal at Ted Flores Elementary called her to report an incident involving her son, Asher, and a coach. Aguiler said she was told the coach had to pull Asher away from a teacher and restrain him.

Also read Election outcome reignites debate over taxpayer funded abortion travel

“He grabbed both of my arms and squeezed me hard, and he pinned me on the wall,” Asher told his mother. Asher said he was leaving the gym after P.E. and got ahead of other students as they walked to their next class. He said the coach grabbed him under his arms and dragged him down the hall, with his feet scraping against the floor.

Advertisement

Aguiler said she watched school surveillance video the next day and that it confirmed what her son had told her about being dragged.

“Because I don’t want that to happen again,” he said when asked why he was scared. Aguilera said she feels comfortable sending Asher back to class Monday. She also said the coach is not at the school right now. FAA orders nationwide ground stop, halting departing flightsGarcia Middle School teacher removed from campus after physical altercation with studentCarbon monoxide poisoning blamed for death of mobile dog groomer found inside van