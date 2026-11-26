The Pearland High School Band is raising nearly $400,000 to support 500 students stranded in New York City after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed due to a nor'easter. While lodging is secured, funds are needed for additional costs, with initial support already provided by Jim McIngvale.

Help Pearland High School band with additional expenses following parade delay The Pearland ISD Band need your support following the announcement made on Wednesday delaying the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday.

The band was invited to perform in New York. The Pearland High School Band is seeking donations following Wednesday's announcement of the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade being delayed. The band, who is already in New York City, says they're seeking nearly $400,000 to cover expenses to keep the 500 band students in New York to perform in the parade on Saturday.

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The band, who is already in New York City set to perform on Thanksgiving Day, says they're seeking nearly $400,000 to cover expenses to keep the 500 band students in New York to perform in the parade on Saturday. FOX 26 has learned that Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has donated $40,000 to the band to support the additional expenses incurred.