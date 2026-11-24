Pearl Jam publicly criticizes ICE after arresting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia at Seattle-Tacoma airport, citing humanitarian concerns and political activism.

Legendary rock band Pearl Jam has issued a stern public condemnation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the arrest of a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The band criticized the detention of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia as an act of cold cruelty that highlights the human toll of current immigration enforcement policies. The incident occurred on a Saturday when the duo was preparing to board an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, only to be stopped by federal agents on the jet bridge.

Details of the Seattle Airport Arrest

Video footage of the incident, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, depicts federal agents physically restraining Mendoza while Mejia pleaded with them. During the confrontation, Mejia explicitly stated that the pair did not possess illegal immigration status but rather held valid work permits. The arrest took place while passengers were actively boarding the flight from Seattle to California, creating a chaotic and distressing scene witnessed by fellow travelers.

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Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia were traveling to attend a family baptism in California. The sudden intervention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents disrupted their travel plans and led to their immediate detention. The visual evidence of the arrest sparked immediate outrage among fans and the general public, prompting Pearl Jam to address the situation directly.

Pearl Jam's Political Response and History

Pearl Jam utilized their official X account on Monday to express their dismay, describing the separation of the family as unconscionable. The band emphasized that the recent election results demonstrated that citizens are not powerless in the face of systematic abuse. Frontman Eddie Vedder and the group have a long-standing history of using their platform to challenge political figures and policies they view as unjust.

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The band's activism dates back to their formation in 1990, with regular commentary on social issues woven into their music and performances. In March 2018, Pearl Jam released the song Can't Deny Me, which directly addressed U.S. immigration policies under the administration of President Donald Trump. This period marked a significant moment in their political engagement, aligning their artistic output with contemporary human rights debates.

Vedder has previously dedicated performances to anti-Trump sentiments, including a notable address in London in 2018 regarding family separations at the border. He publicly criticized the White House for ignoring music and literature while implementing policies that tore families apart. In April 2024, Vedder further discussed Trump's election campaign in an interview with the UK Sunday Times, linking the former president's legal challenges to his political desperation.

Immigration Status and Legal Challenges

Olia Catala, the attorney representing Mendoza and Mejia, stated that the duo entered the United States legally in 2015 on tourist visas. Mendoza currently has a pending asylum application, which has allowed him to remain in the country and renew his work permits. Sofia Hernandez Mejia, initially listed as a derivative applicant, has since married a U.S. citizen and is in the process of obtaining a green card.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, previously indicated to Newsweek that the father and daughter had overstayed their visas. Additionally, Mejia faces charges of assaulting a federal officer after allegedly throwing hot coffee at an agent during the arrest. Despite these accusations, Catala emphasized that neither individual has a criminal record and highlighted their professional backgrounds and educational achievements.

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Both Mendoza and Mejia are currently being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington. Catala described the situation as heartbreaking, noting that the pair had attempted to follow the proper immigration procedures. Alaska Airlines stated that it received no advance notice of the immigration enforcement action and is reviewing whether appropriate protocols were followed during the incident.

Broader Impact on Travelers and Policy

The detention of Mendoza and Mejia at a major international hub has raised questions about enforcement tactics and their impact on law-abiding residents with pending legal statuses. The visibility of the incident through video footage has intensified scrutiny on ICE operations within the Seattle area. Political figures and advocacy groups are likely to cite this event in ongoing debates over immigration reform and border security measures.

Pearl Jam's intervention underscores the growing intersection of entertainment and political advocacy in addressing federal law enforcement actions. The band's call to action connects the specific tragedy of the Mendoza and Mejia family to broader concerns about systemic abuse in immigration systems. As legal proceedings unfold, the case serves as a focal point for discussions on due process and humanitarian treatment in the United States.