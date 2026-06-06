Pearl Jam bassist Ament highlights skateboarding's impact in Indigenous communities in Tribeca film

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has been passionate about skateboarding since his teenage years in Montana.

FILE - Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 25, 2024, in Napa, Calif. This film still provided by Full Glow on Saturday, June 6, 2026, shows a scene from a short documentary called"Paving the Way" filmed on the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana.

This film still provided by Full Glow on Saturday, June 6, 2026, shows a scene from a short documentary called"Paving the Way" filmed on the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana. This film still provided by Full Glow on Saturday, June 6, 2026, shows a scene from a short documentary called"Paving the Way" filmed on the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana.

FILE - Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 25, 2024, in Napa, Calif. got hooked as a teenager on skateboarding at a time when not much more than only a handful of ramps were available in the state.

Ament's first love was a “terrible” clay wheel skateboard and his passion blossomed on a family trip to California, where he skateboarded and felt the g-forces on urethane wheels on paved asphalt streets and then poured through the pages of Skateboarder magazine on the 20-hour drive home to Montana. Ament found pictures of decks and ramps that he used as inspiration for designs that his dad, George, would help him build — like how to craft a kick tail and create the perfect tail radius — and took his skateboard to compete in larger contests around the state.

“I think the idea that he was helping me build something was the most important thing to him,” Ament said. “He gave me a life skill. ”band he co-founded, also has served him well and provided him with the means to help fund the creation of world-class skateboard parks in Montana. Many are in small, isolated communities, including at least one on every state Native American reservation by the end of the year.

Construction starts in two weeks for one on the last reservation on the list, Northern Cheyenne.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand artists,” Ament said on a Zoom with The Associated Press. “I think skateboarding is probably even more of an art than it is a sport. ” Ament has found the parks can help kids survive and thrive outside of daily isolation, a message spread in the short documentary “Paving the Way.

” Ament created original music for the film — which captures skateboarding’s power to foster creativity, challenge stereotypes and build community, spotlighting Indigenous youth on the Flathead Reservation — that premiers Sunday at the The film tells the story through skater and artist Alishon Kelly, who perseveres with her love of skateboarding even with a broken foot.

“Paving the Way” is directed by Keelan Williams and was nominated for the Big Sky Award at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. “I think what he captures really well is just, when you have that thing inside of you, you just feel the need to be created,” Ament said. “I think it explains it really well, how cathartic it can be, how it helps you understand other aspects of your life.

” At the film’s backbone is a partnership between Jeff’s Montana Pool Service — a nod to the large bowl at the center of a skate park — and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, as five new skateparks rise across the Flathead Reservation.

“We’re reminding people of our first peoples,” Ament said. “I think most people in this country have no idea that they even exist. I think there’s even been certain people in our government that are trying to kind of rewrite history,. You even hear young people, say, younger people than me, talk about the Native people as if they’re immigrants.

” The 63-year-old Ament delivered the commencement speech at MSU-Northern in Montana last month and touched on the importance for the graduates to be being open to getting out and seeing the world, even if they come from areas that can seem disconnected from their rural hometowns. He met with some of the students after the ceremony and found the experience “gave me hope. I think sometimes I don’t always see the best of the younger generation.

They’re almost to a person, so gung-ho about getting out, getting after it. ” There also are plans in the works to get “Paving the Way” out in the world — Ament hoped for distribution beyond Tribeca, where Pearl Jam singerwas the focus of a film in the festival last year — now available on YouTube or PBS — but wanted to make sure the film is somehow available to those in“These parks are where we come together and where we look out for each other,” said Terrence Lozeau, a skater featured in the film.

“You see little kids watching the older ones and learning. ”returns in September to headline the Ohana festival in Dana Point, California, in its first performance since drummer Matt Cameron left the band in May after 27 years. The band has kept the identity of his replacement under wraps and will make it official at the Sept. 27 festival.

“I think the big question is, if it’s going to work out that this is our future drummer,” Ament told the AP. “It’ll be the first show, so there’s a little bit of a trial happening. It’s exciting. It’s taken a little bit longer than we thought it would take.

We’re not in any massive rush either.

" Ament said the band has started writing new songs but would like to play a few dates with the new drummer before Pearl Jam hits the studio again next year. “I think we need to get out and play like 10, 15 shows with whoever our drummer is and just kind of get that part going before we make a record,” Ament said. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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