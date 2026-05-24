Pearl Harbor Survivor Recounts Experience of the Surprise Attack

A 106-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recounts his experience aboard the USS St. Louis during the surprise attack, describing his obliviousness to the events unfolding on deck and his lack of fear during the attack.

Freeman K. Johnson , a 106-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, recounts his experience aboard the USS St. Louis during the surprise attack. Johnson, who was working as a fireman on the ship, was below deck when the attack occurred.

He was unaware of the events unfolding on the deck and remained oblivious to the attack until he was brought to the surface. He describes the experience as being in a steam drum, unable to see anything. Johnson, who was a young sailor at the time, was not an officer and was not informed of the attack. He emphasizes that he was too busy to be scared and that he didn't know what to be afraid of.

He also shares his perspective on the attack, stating that he was not scared and that he was too busy to be scared. He also discusses his wife's reaction to his experience and how he has become a local celebrity as a result of his age and his experience. Johnson, who is hard of hearing and suffers from congestive heart failure, still remembers the details of the attack.

He was a 19-year-old who signed up for the Navy to avoid being drafted. He describes his experience as being physically taxing and how he was not prepared for the intensity of the attack. He also shares his thoughts on the importance of remembering the attack and the sacrifices made by those who served in World War II.





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Pearl Harbor USS St. Louis Freeman K. Johnson World War II Survivor Military Attack Memories Navy Japan Veteran

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